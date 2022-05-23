Nine media workers arrested in Ethiopia raids, outlets say | News24

Photo by Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency by way of

Authorities in Amhara stated over 4 000 individuals suspected of crimes had been arrested in an ongoing enforcement operation.

At least 9 media staff in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara area have been arrested by native authorities, their employers stated on Monday, as rights activists warned of a sweep of illegal detentions.

Two shops – the Nisir International Broadcasting Corporation and Ashara, each masking Ethiopian affairs on their YouTube channels – stated their studios in Amhara have been raided in latest days and employees taken away, some to undisclosed areas.

Nisir stated 4 of its workers, together with journalists and again workplace employees, have been arrested and gear seized from their office in Bahir Dar on Thursday and Friday by safety forces and native police.

The community, which broadcasts on a YouTube channel, stated two of its employees have been believed to be detained in a jail at Bahir Dar, whereas one other two have been being held 185 kilometres from the regional capital.

The whereabouts of two different Nisir journalists remained unknown, it added.

The broadcaster stated:

We urge the federal government to right away launch our journalists and return our studio gear.

The different outlet, Ashara, stated 5 of its employees have been detained in a raid on their studio in Bahir Dar on Thursday and have been being held in a detention centre exterior the town.

Authorities in Amhara, the second-most populous area in Ethiopia, stated over 4 000 individuals suspected of crimes had been arrested in an ongoing enforcement operation.

“The government will continue in a reinvigorated manner this peacekeeping work/activity,” stated Desalegn Tassew, head of Amhara’s Peace and Security Bureau, in a press release printed on state media.

On Sunday the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), the state-affiliated unbiased rights physique, expressed concern a few spate of arrests that had netted “journalists and social activists”.

The fee stated whereas some detainees had been granted visitations or charged, “many other detainees have been unlawfully detained, have not been brought before court and have not been visited by family”.

The fee added:

Especially within the Amhara area, many detainees have been arrested in detention centres removed from their house areas and arbitrarily detained, making it tough for members of the family to know their whereabouts.

TV host Solomon Shumye, who has a present on YouTube, was additionally detained within the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Friday and accused of inciting violence, his sister Tigist Shumye stated.

Amhara authorities backed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his federal forces in a conflict with the neighbouring Tigray area that started in November 2020. But divisions have since emerged over Abiy’s dealing with of the battle.

