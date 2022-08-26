Nine people arrested after man killed in suspected mob justice attack | News24

Nine folks have been arrested for suspected mob justice.

Nine folks had been arrested after a person died because of a suspected mob justice assault in North West.

The 40-year-old man had been accused of kidnapping and raping a minor at his residence.

On 10 August, residents of Extension 8, Jouberton, close to Klerksdorp, looked for a nine-year-old woman, who had been reported lacking the day before today on the native police station.

Some of the folks arrested had been accused of discovering a person they believed to be accountable for the woman’s disappearance. He was assaulted with stones, sjamboks and different objects.

According to North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani, the police had been known as to the scene and the person was rescued. He was admitted to hospital, the place he later died, she stated.

Besides opening a homicide case, a case of malicious injury to property was additionally opened after these current allegedly stabbed and broken the tyres of a police Nissan bakkie, after which it was torched.

Funani stated three folks had been arrested on 19 August, and charged with malicious injury to property. Six extra had been arrested on Wednesday and are anticipated to seem in the identical court docket on Friday on a cost of homicide.