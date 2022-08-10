Nine Perth’s power couple welcome first baby into the world

Three days later, she went into labour. He stated he felt powerless through the C-section, however that his spouse had been a “warrior” all through the entire beginning. “Out of the three of us, I was the only one who cried when she was born… It’s one of those rare times you feel overwhelmed in a good way,” he stated. “I’m just sitting here holding Tommie, brushing her hair… I can’t stop staring at her. The pair continued working right up until the baby was born. Credit:Channel Nine Perth

“Obviously babies are born all the time, but when it’s your baby it just feels so special. It’s an incredible feeling.” The pair met at a WA media ball and married in 2019 earlier than shifting to the US for 2 years so Genovese may take up the position of Nine’s overseas correspondent. They just lately returned to the information desk in Perth, completely satisfied to be dwelling alongside household and shut associates to announce they have been anticipating their first baby. Both stated the workers at St John of God hospital had been wonderful, and that their OB-GYN Dr Seonaid Mulroy and midwife Dionne Hopkins have been “heroes,” who had stayed calm underneath stress. After nearly per week in hospital, the household of three will lastly head dwelling on Wednesday.