Nine schoolteachers among 11 dead in Iraq minibus crash

Eleven individuals together with 9 schoolteachers died in a head-on street crash south of Baghdad as they returned from a Ramadan meal, Iraqi authorities mentioned Saturday, blaming velocity.

The accident occurred in Babylon province round midnight because the group was returning in a minibus from the town of Karbala, a police supply mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Their car collided with a 4×4 travelling in the other way “due to high speed and the driver of the second vehicle’s lack of attention,” a press release from street site visitors authorities mentioned, including two individuals had been injured.

The police supply mentioned the automobiles caught hearth.

Conflict, neglect and endemic corruption have left oil-rich Iraq’s infrastructure, together with roads and bridges, in disrepair.

Many roads are filled with potholes and are plunged into complete darkness at evening.

“The number of traffic accidents doesn’t stop rising. It’s as if we were at war,” mentioned senior street site visitors official Tarek Ismail late final month, quoted by state information company INA.

He blamed a “lack of respect for speed limits,” using cell phones and driving underneath the affect of medication and alcohol.

Last 12 months, virtually 1,000 individuals died in street accidents in Iraq, a rustic of round 41 million individuals, based on a site visitors authority official.

Read extra:

Iraqis queue for fuel as stations protest government

Iran urges Iraq against hosting ‘disruptive security presence’

Iraq’s farmers pushed off land as drought and heat cripple crops