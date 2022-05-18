Nine tenths of the score: The stat Parramatta Eels live and die by

“It’s up to them and they know that for us to be going well, they need to be going well. We’ve got a chance this week to go after a great pack in Manly and they’ll do a job for us and accept that challenge.” While Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo gear up for a Manly pack on the bounce from a 38-0 Broncos thumping, fan favorite Maika Sivo is on observe to make his long-awaited return from harm through NSW Cup. Provided he will get by Thursday’s ultimate coaching session, the famed ‘Siiiiivo’ chant may nicely be again in enterprise within the CommBank Stadium curtain-raiser on Friday night time. An ACL rupture has saved Sivo sidelined since August final 12 months, together with his bruising carries to begin Parramatta’s units sorely missed since.

A return to the paddock would cap a wonderful week for the Fijian sensation after taking over his 2023 choice to stay on the Eels on Tuesday. Loading Marata Niukore can be again on the bench towards Manly after hamstring and calf accidents have restricted him to only one sport in his ultimate season at Parramatta earlier than becoming a member of the Warriors. Gutherson, in the meantime, performs his one hundred and fiftieth NRL sport towards his junior membership Manly, who tapped him on the shoulder a couple of months after a 2016 extension when Geoff Toovey was moved on as coach. All bar 5 video games of his video games have come within the blue and gold after Brad Arthur picked Gutherson up through the ultimate phases of his personal restoration from a knee reconstruction, figuring out a future membership captain virtually the second he walked by the door.