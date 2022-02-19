Nine-year-old Indian boy becomes youngest certified yoga instructor. Watch

A video of a nine-year-old Indian boy grabbing a world report title was lately posted on-line. It is a clip that reveals Reyash Surani who lately turned the youngest licensed yoga teacher. Posted on Guinness World Records’ YouTube channel devoted to children, the video might depart you amazed.

The video opens to indicate Reyash introducing himself and speaking about his achievements of changing into the youngest licensed yoga teacher. He additionally shares that yoga has at all times been a ardour for him and now that he has began instructing, he found that he enjoys that too. He additionally remembers his go to to a yoga retreat and life at that place with out “internet” or “Ac” whereas staying amid nature.

That shouldn’t be, nonetheless, the whole lot that the video has to supply. The remainder of the clip takes the viewers by means of a fast yoga session.

The video has been posted a number of days in the past on February 17. Since being shared, the clip has gathered practically 500 views and has been re-shared by some.

“The young yogi received his certification from the Anand Shekhar Yoga School on 27 July 2021, after completing their 200 Hour Yoga Teacher’s Training Course,” experiences GWR’s official blog. They additionally added that he began doing yoga when he was simply 4 years previous.

What are your ideas on this world report?