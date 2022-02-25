Nine’s alleged ‘deal’ with SAS witness

Ben Roberts-Smith’s attorneys declare Nine struck a “deal” with an SAS witness in alternate for testimony towards Mr Roberts-Smith.

Nine’s attorneys advised an emotionally fragile SAS soldier they need to be capable of “steer clear” of his involvement in an alleged double conflict crime killing if he testified towards Ben Roberts-Smith, a court docket has heard.

Mr Roberts-Smith’s attorneys have claimed emails reveal the “deal” between Nine and the SAS soldier raises ”issues” in regards to the conduct of the defence within the excessive profile defamation trial – a declare denied by Nine‘s council.

Mr Roberts-Smith is suing Nine and its journalists over a series of articles that claim he either killed, or ordered the killing, of six unarmed Afghans while deployed with the SAS.

Nine maintains the articles are true and have called SAS soldiers to testify against the Victoria Cross recipient about the allegations.

In an extraordinary hearing on Friday morning, one of Nine’s attorneys took the stand to be questioned by Mr Roberts-Smith’s barrister, Arthur Moses SC.

The focus of Mr Moses’ questions have been emails between Nine’s attorneys and the attorneys for an SAS soldier referred to as Person 56 in August 2021.

It‘s understood Nine hoped Person 56 would testify about a mission in Darwan, in 2012, in which Mr Roberts-Smith is accused of kicking an unarmed, bound Afghan farmer named Ali Jan off a “cliff”.

The injured farmer, on Nine’s model of occasions, was shot lifeless by one other Coalition soldier as he lay in a dry creek mattress under.

Mr Roberts-Smith has denied the allegations completely and says the one individual he killed that might have been Ali Jan was carrying a suspected Taliban radio in a cornfield close to the dry creek.

The court docket had refused to listen to from Person 56 as a result of Nine couldn’t present an overview, or abstract, of what his proof can be earlier than he was known as to court docket.

That‘s because Person 56 did not want to speak with Nine, the court heard.

On Friday it was revealed Nine had again approached Person 56 in the middle of 2021 to try and get him to speak – and they offered up an “agreement”, the court heard.

Nine’s lawyer, Peter Bartlett, advised the court docket on Friday that his colleague had approached Person 56, by way of his attorneys, telling him they have been conscious the SAS soldier was concerned in a double killing.

Nine mentioned they believed Person 56 and Mr Roberts-Smith had killed individuals within the city of Fasil on November 5, 2012 – in response to a transcript of the dialog contained in an electronic mail.

“The 5 November incident is hotly contested. The two people killed were by BRS and a member of his patrol, which we now know to be your client,” Nine lawyer Dean Levitan mentioned to Sean Richter – Person 56’s lawyer

“We think we can steer clear of all that stuff and limit it to Darwan.”

Mr Bartlett confirmed that Nine’s attorneys had provided to not press their questions on Fasil if Person 56 willingly spoke to them about Darwan and agreed to offer proof in court docket.

Mr Moses advised Justice Anthony Besanko {that a} witness’ motivation for giving proof was a “classic” a part of assessing their credibility.

Had the e-mail not emerged, he mentioned, the court docket wouldn’t have identified that Nine’s witness agreed to offer proof about Darwan in alternate for not being requested about Fasil.

The precise nature of the Fasil accusation, towards Person 56, has not been aired in court docket.

But the court docket has beforehand heard a Toyota HiLux was pulled over at an SAS checkpoint in Fasil in November 2012 and two or three unarmed Afghans have been taken away for questioning by Mr Roberts-Smith’s patrol.

The court docket has heard improvised explosive system elements have been discovered within the HiLux.

Nine claims Mr Roberts-Smith’s voice rang out over the radio a short while later indicating two enemies had been “killed in action”.

An SAS soldier has additionally advised the court docket Mr Roberts-Smith boasted of killing one of many Afghans, a terrified teenager, saying he shot him within the head and it was “the most beautiful thing” he had ever seen.

Mr Roberts-Smith flatly denies he shot lifeless any Afghans his attorneys say the boasts attributed to him are the “insane” feedback of an “ostentatious psychopath” from the conflict movie Apocalypse Now.

Nine’s barrister, Nicholas Owens SC, mentioned Nine was merely keen to get what it might off the unwilling Person 56.

“We were willing to take what we could get but the answer came back consistently – I’m not willing to talk to you about anything,” he advised the court docket.

Mr Owens advised Justice Anthony Besanko the settlement was that they might ask about Fasil – but when Person 56 objected Nine wouldn’t pursue a solution.

It would have the impact that Person 56 might refuse to reply the query on grounds of “self incrimination” and Nine wouldn’t ask the decide to drive his reply.

The court docket heard Person 56 has a extreme psychological well being subject, his spouse is dying of most cancers and didn’t wish to give proof – he had persistently refused Nine’s requests.

Mr Richter, on Friday, utilized to have Person 56 exempted from giving proof as a result of no settlement had been reached to cease Mr Roberts-Smith‘s attorneys from asking about Fasil.

“There is nothing preventing (Mr Roberts-Smith lawyers) going into the rest of his military service,” Mr Richter advised the court docket.

“There is a potential here for further harm to Person 56… The public interest is not met with this young man being put at further risk of mental harm.”

Justice Besanko will hand down his resolution subsequent week.