‘Ninja’ cat’s food grabbing skills may leave you in awe. Watch cute video

Cats are at all times identified to have a thoughts of their very own and get no matter they need every time they need. This talent that they’ve can evidently be noticed on this video that was posted on Instagram on a web page devoted to a cat named Eva. There is an opportunity that this video may shock you because the cat shows critical ninja-like strategies in terms of grabbing its human’s meals.

In its bio, the web page devoted to this cat reads, “I love to stand on my dad’s shoulders like a parrot, stealing food from his fork.” And that’s precisely what viewers can see the cat doing on this cute video as effectively. The video opens to indicate how its human is sitting on the desk and grabbing a chew to eat with the assistance of a knife and a fork.

This is precisely when the fur child decides to show its ninja abilities and makes use of a paw with a view to make this meals its personal! The sharp motion and intensely fast motion has left many netizens in awe of this tiny animal’s ninja abilities. The cat then immediately proceeds to place the meals in its personal mouth. Its human could be seen smiling and fairly stunned with this show of abilities on a part of his catto.

Watch the gifted cat in motion beneath:

This video was posted on Instagram just a little greater than two days in the past. Since being posted, the video has obtained greater than 1,500 likes. It has additionally obtained varied feedback from cat lovers on the app.

“She really said: Oui is that chicken? Well, now it’s mine. Bye,” commented an Instagram consumer, adopted by laughing face emojis. “That cat is fast,” identified one other particular person. “This is so good,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this cat video? Don’t you suppose it is equal elements cute and hilarious?