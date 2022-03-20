Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju leave for Manipur to decide next chief minister

NEW DELHI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and regulation and justice minister Kiren Rijiju, who’re the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central observer and co-observer respectively for the election of the chief of the Manipur BJP legislature get together, have left for Imphal on Sunday to fulfill the newly elected MLAs of the state.

“Looking forward to being in Manipur today. Meet with @BJP4Manipur karyakarta. Joining me are Shri @KirenRijiju, @byadavbjp ji and @sambitswaraj ji. @BJP4India,” Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted on Sunday.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav may also be attending the assembly with the Manipur MLAs.

More than every week after the saffron get together secured a majority to return to energy in Manipur for a second consecutive time period, there isn’t any clear indication of when the subsequent authorities will take cost or who will head it. There are speculations of two candidates operating for the chief minister’s place, N. Biren Singh and Thongam Biswajit Singh. However, in line with media stories, there’s a third contender too, speaker within the earlier meeting Yumnam Khemchand Singh who’s backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Earlier on Saturday, each N. Biren Singh and T. Biswajit Singh met with union dwelling minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi. Speaking to the press, N. Biren Singh stated, “I never contested elections for CM or any other post but as a worker for my party… We are a party which is extremely disciplined and there are rules and norms by which we function. So, we will wait for the party high command to take a call on when the chief minister will take oath.”

Unlike Uttar Pradesh, the place the second-time chief minister Yogi Adityanath is about to take oath on March 25, BJP has not but revealed the names of the chief ministers of the opposite three states- Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand- even after 10 days of the election outcomes.