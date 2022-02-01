Nirmala Sitharaman Springs Surprise With Info Not Part Of Budget Speech

Union Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned January 2022 noticed report GST assortment

New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sprung a pleasing shock in parliament right this moment when she got here to the half on items and providers tax, or GST, in her Union Budget 2022 speech.

As she began talking on GST, she drew consideration of the members of the home to one thing that she mentioned she got here to know solely this morning.

“I would bring in something which I got to know this morning, not part of my (Union Budget) speech but worth putting it here for the knowledge of the honorable members of the house,” Ms Sitharaman mentioned.

“The gross GST collections for the month of January 2022 is Rs 1,40,986 crore, which is the highest since the inception of GST. This has been possible due to rapid economic growth recovery post-Covid as well as policies undertaken by central and state tax administrations,” the Finance Minister mentioned.

To this announcement, the members of the home thumped on their desks in approval.

The provisional GST assortment figures launched yesterday by the Finance Minister mentioned the gross GST income collected in January 2022 was Rs 1,38,394 crore. Today’s determine was the up to date determine.

Before breaking the information concerning the report GST assortment, Ms Sitharaman learn out from her Budget speech, “GST has been a landmark reform of Independent India showcasing the spirit of cooperative federalism. While aspirations were high, there were huge challenges too. These challenges were overcome deftly and painstakingly under the guidance and oversight of the GST council,” the Finance Minister mentioned.

“We can now take pride in a fully IT driven and progressive GST regime that has fulfilled the cherished dream of India as one market, one tax. There are still some challenges remaining and we aspire to meet them in the coming year. The right balance between facilitation and enforcement has engendered significantly better compliance. GST revenues are buoyant despite the pandemic,” she mentioned, after which she talked about concerning the report GST assortment, which isn’t a part of her Budget speech.

She rejoined her official Budget speech in a couple of minutes, beginning with, “…Taxpayers deserve applause for this growth. Not only did they adapt to the changes but enthusiastically contributed to the cause by paying taxes.”

The GST got here into power in July 2017.