Nisha Rawal snaps back at Karanvir Bohra the former says “If I don’t like that touch of yours, you cannot justify” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

The newest actuality present Lock Upp has been making headlines since its inception and has been the discuss of the city for all the suitable causes. Nisha Rawal is without doubt one of the contestants who has been true to her grounds and has been taking a stand towards the fallacious since day 1.

Nisha Rawal snaps again at Karanvir Bohra the previous says “If I don’t like that touch of yours, you cannot justify”

In the newest weekend episode, the groups had been reshuffled and Karanvir and Payal had been made leaders of the Left block and Right Block respectively, and had been requested to decide on a staff for themselves. Later the identical day publish the reshuffle Karanvir was seen taking all of the stuff they gained as ex-right block members which had been opposed by the present proper block members as there was no official announcement made concerning the identical.

Nisha additionally was seen opposing Karanvir’s transfer and was asking him to cease throughout which the latter pushed Nisha and continued his factor. Even after Nisha forgave Karanvir as soon as for his inappropriate behaviour he was seen justifying and speaking about it with Payal. That’s when Nisha gave it again to him saying, “I forget you I let it go and if you’re coming back again and telling me that don’t shout about it, is not done. You call it a nudge, a push, or whatever and if I don’t like that touch of yours, you cannot justify it saying it was just a nudge and not a push-based on a technicality.”

She moreover added ” It is my trigger point, sh*t has happened to me in the past and I don’t like men touching me like that. Don’t ever do it again by mistake, casually or unintentionally ” Nisha Rawal made Karanvir perceive his mistake who was later seen apologizing for his inappropriate behaviour.

On the skilled entrance, Nisha Rawal is understood for her portraying Soumya Diwan in Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. Nisha was final seen within the widespread TV present Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Ree.

ALSO READ:Nisha Rawal bashes Anjali Arora for Age Shaming co-contestants in Lock Upp

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.