Sports
Nishikori faces six months out after hip surgery | Tennis News – Times of India
Japan’s Kei Nishikori will probably be sidelined for as much as six months after present process surgical procedure for a hip harm, the previous world quantity 4 mentioned on Tuesday.
The harm pressured the 32-year-old to withdraw from this month’s Australian Open Grand Slam.
He final performed on the ATP Masters 1000 occasion in Indian Wells, earlier than ending his 2021 season in November as a result of a separate again harm.
“After trying several different rehab options I have decided, together with my medical team, to have arthroscopic hip surgery this week,” Nishikori mentioned in a submit on his app.
“I will work as hard as I can, and the goal is to be back in about six months.”
Nishikori, who reached a career-high rating of fourth shortly after turning into the primary man from Asia to achieve a serious remaining on the 2014 U.S. Open, has been suffering from accidents in recent times and has struggled for consistency.
The harm pressured the 32-year-old to withdraw from this month’s Australian Open Grand Slam.
He final performed on the ATP Masters 1000 occasion in Indian Wells, earlier than ending his 2021 season in November as a result of a separate again harm.
“After trying several different rehab options I have decided, together with my medical team, to have arthroscopic hip surgery this week,” Nishikori mentioned in a submit on his app.
“I will work as hard as I can, and the goal is to be back in about six months.”
Nishikori, who reached a career-high rating of fourth shortly after turning into the primary man from Asia to achieve a serious remaining on the 2014 U.S. Open, has been suffering from accidents in recent times and has struggled for consistency.