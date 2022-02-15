Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger score four stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Apart from Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, different two automobiles included within the newest Global NCAP crash take a look at outcomes embrace Honda Jazz and the fourth-gen Honda City.

Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger have scored four-star security rankings within the newest crash checks performed by Global NCAP beneath its safer automobiles for India marketing campaign. With the newest crash take a look at outcomes, Global NCAP has hit the milestone of crash testing 50 fashions for the Indian market.

Apart from Magnite and Kiger, different two automobiles included within the newest crash take a look at by the company embrace Honda Jazz and the fourth-gen Honda City (Read here).

“This is a crucial milestone second for our crash testing in India, with fifty fashions examined up to now,” stated Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General. He added that since crash checks started in 2014, made-for-India automobiles have seen vital progress on automobile security design, nevertheless, there’s scope for enchancment.

Nissan Magnite Global NCAP security crash take a look at end result:



Nissan Magnite throughout Global NCAP security crash take a look at



Magnite sub-compact SUV scored 4 stars for grownup occupant safety and two stars for youngster occupant safety. The automobile was examined in its most simple security specification fitted with two entrance airbags and ABS. During the evaluation course of, the SUV confirmed a secure construction and marginal safety to the driving force’s chest.

Global NCAP crash take a look at report said that the Magnite is, surprisingly, nonetheless being bought with a lap-belt within the rear centre seat as an alternative of three level belts, and comes with out ISOFIX anchorages for the Child Restraint Systems (CRS). The mannequin additionally wants to offer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and facet head influence safety as customary.

Renault Kiger Global NCAP security crash take a look at end result:



Renault Kiger throughout Global NCAP security crash take a look at



Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV, which is predicated on the identical platform because the Nissan Magnite, has achieved four-star security score for grownup occupant safety and two stars for youngster occupant safety. The mannequin was examined in its most simple security specification fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS.

During the evaluation process, the SUV confirmed an unstable construction and marginal safety to the driving force’s chest, the Global NCAP crash take a look at report said. The automobile affords ISOFIX anchorages. nevertheless, these are usually not seen to the patron as they’re coated by the seat cloth.

Additionally, the SUV comes with a lap-belt within the rear centre seat, however with out ESC and facet head influence safety as customary.

