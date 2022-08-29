Nissan Rogue Sport SUV to go off production line in December

The manufacturing of the Nissan Rogue Sport will finish in December whereas gross sales will proceed into early 2023.

Nissan is planning to take the Rogue Sport SUV off the manufacturing line because it appears to revamp its mannequin lineup. In a current firm memo, the producer introduced the transfer, notifying the event to dealerships. The Nissan Rogue Sport SUV will go off manufacturing by the tip of December. The transfer will even enable the producer to shift manufacturing to higher-demand automobiles such because the Rogue, Kicks, and Pathfinder.

The manufacturing of the Nissan Rogue Sport will finish in December whereas gross sales will proceed into early 2023 and Nissan will present components assist by means of 2033, Auto News reported.

The Nissan Rogue Sport hasn’t been among the many top-selling automobiles of the model and has by no means actually caught on fairly like the corporate had hoped because it was launched in 2017. The mannequin sits between the Kicks and the Rogue and had been anticipated to ship 70 per cent conquest gross sales. However, as early as September 2019, it was clear that the mannequin’s gross sales have been on shaky floor.

In truth, the hole between the Rogue and the Rogue Sport has widened because the latter has moved barely upscale. Compared to this, the smaller Nissan Kicks sounds extra promising. It is ready for a redesign in early 2024 that’s anticipated to see it turn into longer and wider.

The launch of the new-generation Rogue final yr additionally signifies that it appears like a way more fashionable car than the Rogue Sport. “With the all-new Rogue and recently redesigned Kicks, we will continue to cover this part of [the] market effectively,” Nissan vp Scott Shirley mentioned within the memo. “We are additionally in a position to make investments extra assets in our present car lifecycles and next-generation merchandise.”

