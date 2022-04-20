Nissan wraps up Datsun brand in India as redi-Go production ends

Datsun model is owned by Nissan however its merchandise have principally did not impress the place they’re or have been supplied up to now.

Nissan Motor India has ended the lengthy, principally unimpressive run of Datsun model within the nation with the corporate confirming on Wednesday that it has ended the manufacturing of its redi-Go on the Chennai plant. With it, Datsun is now on its final legs the world over and its fashions are solely out there in a handful of markets.

Datsun model was managed by Nissan in India and whereas fashions just like the Go+, Go and redi-Go tried to go large on the value-for-money proposition, the gross sales numbers remained timidly low. Nissan, nonetheless, is assuring that the gross sales of the redi-Go will proceed and that present Datsun car house owners will nonetheless be served as is. “Production of Datsun redi-GO has ceased on the Chennai plant,” the company informed in a press statement. “Sales of the mannequin nonetheless proceed. We can reassure all present and future Datsun house owners that buyer satisfaction stays our precedence, and we’ll proceed to offer the very best ranges of aftersales service, components availability, and guarantee assist from our nationwide dealership community.”

Nissan is now placing all its deal with the Magnite sub-compact SUV which had been launched right here in December of 2020. The Magnite has been a make-or-break product however has largely managed to avoid wasting Nissan from the blushes within the nation and has bought in respectable numbers. Part of this will have additionally been on account of its enticing pricing whereas it does have another highlights like catchy appears to be like, peppy turbo engine and an XTRONIC transmission unit. As a part of Nissan’s international transformation technique, Nissan is specializing in core fashions and segments that deliver probably the most profit to clients, vendor companions and the enterprise. In India, this consists of the all-new, regionally produced Nissan Magnite with over 100,000 buyer orders so far,” the corporate additional said.

But barring Magnite, there is no such thing as a different mannequin of notice underneath the Nissan India banner both with solely the Kicks SUV and the GT-R efficiency automobile being the 2 different fashions. While Kicks has been relegated to the sidelines by the likes of Creta, Seltos and others, the GT-R is available in through the import route and meant for a microscopic few.

