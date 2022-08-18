Nitish Kumar Party MLA Threatens To Resign As Colleague Gets Cabinet Berth

Leshi Singh is repeatedly concerned in incidents in her space, alleged Bima Bharti. (File)

Patna:

All is seemingly not properly throughout the newly sworn-in Bihar authorities with Janata Dal (United) MLA Bima Bharti taking a dig at her celebration colleague and five-time MLA Leshi Singh, who was inducted because the State Minister of Food and Consumer Protection.

Ms Bharti is outwardly upset at not being included in the Cabinet whereas Ms Singh was inducted as a minister for the third time throughout Tuesday’s enlargement.

“I’m upset with only JDU MLA Leshi Singh that she’s always chosen in the Cabinet. What does the Chief Minister see in her? She is repeatedly involved in incidents in her area; brings disrepute against the party. Why are we not heard? Is it because we’re from a backward caste?,” stated JDU MLA Bima Bharti.

“If she is not removed from the post of minister, I will resign from the party. If my allegation against her is wrong then I will resign as an MLA,” Bharti stated.

Meanwhile, Union Power Minister RK Singh on Wednesday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the induction of Kartikeya Singh in his cupboard and stated the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator has been made regulation minister although he faces an arrest warrant in a kidnapping case.

He stated the Chief Minister ought to apologise to individuals over Kartikeya Singh’s induction. The Union minister additional alleged that there is “Jungle Raj Part-2 in Bihar”.

“We are also from Bihar and we are ashamed. Jungle raj part-2 is back in Bihar. Should Law Minister be an absconder and that too in the case of kidnapping? How has Kartikeya Singh been made law minister who is the right hand of Anant Singh, who is a don?,” stated RK Singh.

Leshi Singh had on Tuesday thanked Nitish Kumar for providing her a ministerial berth and acknowledged that the Mahagathbandhan authorities will do properly.

“I thank the Chief Minister for giving me a berth in his cabinet and making a worker like me, a minister. I also thank the people who have brought me here. Mahagathbandhan government will work well, the pace of development will increase and work will be firmly done,” Ms Singh had advised information company ANI.

“There will be no difference (between party’s alliance with RJD and that with BJP) as the leader (Nitish Kumar) is the same. Work will be done well. Nitish Kumar will take Bihar to new heights,” she stated.

Leshi Singh (JDU), a fifth-term MLA from the Dhamdaha seat, has been given the cost of the Food and Consumer Protection ministry.

On Tuesday, 31 ministers have been sworn into the Bihar cupboard, together with 16 from RJD, 11 from JDU, two from Congress, one from Hindustani Awam Morch (HAM) and an Independent lawmaker.

Nitish Kumar has saved the essential Home division with himself and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has taken cost of the Health division within the first Cabinet enlargement of the newly shaped Mahagathbandhan authorities in Bihar.