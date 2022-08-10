Nitish Kumar’s 5 Big Quotes After Taking Oath As Bihar Chief Minister

“I didn’t want to be CM after the 2020 (Assembly poll) results, but I was put under pressure. You see what happened.”

“How many seats did we win in 2015! And look at what we have been reduced to. Ask people in the party what they have been reduced to.”

“Whether I will stay or not, let people say what they have to say.”

“I am not an aspirant for the PM’s post. The question is will the person who came in 2014 win in 2024.”