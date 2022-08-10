Nitish Kumar’s Oath Today, Day After Ally Changed In Swift Bihar Reversal

Nitish Kumar will take the oath as Chief Minister — for the eighth time — and Tejashwi Yadav can be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. No different MLA can be sworn in as minister at the moment, it’s learnt.

“Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) of seven parties, one Independent will work closely,” Nitish Kumar mentioned after his second assembly with the Governor yesterday. In the primary one, he resigned as Chief Minister of the federal government which consisted of his social gathering, the Janata Dal United or JDU, and the BJP; lower than an hour later, he returned to the Governor, accompanied by Tejashwi Yadav and different Opposition leaders, to state that they need to be invited to type the following authorities based mostly on their mixed power.

“I have resigned, I have informed all my MLAs,” mentioned Nitish Kumar after his first session with the Governor. He mentioned the choice to separate from the BJP – for the second time in 9 years – was based mostly on the suggestions he obtained this morning at an interplay together with his social gathering’s legislators.

Even as his social gathering was assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, aged 32, held a parallel session together with his MLAs, the place it was agreed that they might assist Nitish Kumar in a brand new authorities. Tejashwi Yadav will function Deputy Chief Minister and take oath together with Mr Kumar. “The BJP betrays all its allies and intimidates others,” he mentioned on the information briefing with Nitish Kumar.

The BJP has accused Nitish Kumar of “betraying the mandate of the people” by switching companions mid-term. This is a longtime trait of Nitish Kumar’s nevertheless, and one which has triggered huge criticism of his ideological flexibility and willingness to commerce rules for energy. The BJP has introduced a statewide protest in opposition to Nitish Kumar’s transfer.

Till 2013, Nitish Kumar was in partnership with the BJP, although it was a fractious collaboration as soon as it turned clear that Narendra Modi would emerge because the BJP’s essential chief. He lower the chord with the BJP and in 2015 shaped the federal government with Lalu Yadav and the Congress. Lalu Yadav, a Bihar veteran politician, is Tejashwi Yadav’s father. In 2017, Nitish Kumar stomped out of the three-party alliance, claiming that the insatiable corruption of Tejashwi Yadav as a minister couldn’t be tolerated by him.

After he reunited with the BJP, the events have exchanged public criticism on points giant and small. In June, Nitish Kumar contradicted the Prime Minister by stating that whereas the centre had refused to conduct a caste census, in Bihar, the counting of castes would in truth happen. Tejashwi Yadav backed him absolutely on this transfer.

Nitish Kumar’s anger with the BJP breached the hazard mark over studies that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was foraging inside the JDU for defectors. The Chief Minister felt that RCP Singh, a senior chief from his social gathering, who had joined the union cupboard, was getting used to show the JDU in opposition to him. He due to this fact refused to increase RCP Singh’s time period within the Rajya Sabha, which meant that the latter needed to resign from PM Modi’s cupboard. On the weekend, Nitish Kumar’s aides publicly accused RCP Singh of corruption; in protest, he stop the JDU.

Nitish Kumar felt that RCP Singh was a part of a second conspiracy by the BJP to attenuate his standing, the primary being the BJP’s tacit assist of one other regional chief, Chirag Paswan, to function a vote-cutter for Nitish Kumar within the final basic election. Chirag Paswan put up his social gathering’s candidates in opposition to the JDU; it was the BJP who gained. As Nitish Kumar thundered in opposition to Chirag Paswan, the BJP refused to criticise him.