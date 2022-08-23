Nivedita Basu compares Star Plus show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii to Ramayan; says, “It is the Baghban of Indian television” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Amongst the period of TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, most of the exhibits, particularly on Star Plus remained to be iconic. In reality, owing to followers’ demand, the channel just lately even revived a few of its hottest exhibits and amongst them was Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii which featured Sakshi Tanwar because the sanskaari daughter-in-law with Kiran Karmarkar as her husband together with Shweta Kawatra because the vamp daughter-in-law and Ali Asgar as her higher half. Speaking in regards to the return of the present, Nivedita Basu, who has been one of many artistic administrators for many of those Balaji Telefilms exhibits, shared her opinion stating that the present is a contemporary take of Ramayan.

Nivedita Basu compares Star Plus present Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii to Ramayan; says, “It is the Baghban of Indian television”

Speaking in regards to the Star Plus present and its recognition, Nivedita Basu stated, “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is a modern take on Ramayan. It holds relevance even today. Every Indian household has watched it and the soaring TRPs when it aired on the tube were proof of it. Everyone drew parallels between the characters they resonated with on the show. It is the Baghban (the 2003 Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini starrer) of Indian television. It teaches you the importance of family values, retaining goodness around evil, and how evil turns good eventually. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is a forever thing.”

Several fashionable exhibits have returned with a brand new season. When requested if KGGK must be remade, she responded, “The USP of the show is its cast — Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar, Rinku Dhawan, and Shweta Kawaatra. I don’t know how sound the idea of recreating it is as the audience would still look for the original cast they connected with so strongly. For now, a re-run would do the job, as the audiences love it.”

“The good part of being in Balaji Telefilms for 15 years is that I was associated with each and every show, including Kyunki, Kahaani, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Koshish, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kkusum, Kkavyanjali, and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. I have been part of the creative team that worked on feature films, storytelling, and the background score of every show. I feel proud that Ekta made me such a big part of her production house and I can proudly say that I have seen the rise of Balaji and how Ekta has worked hard to turn it into such an empire,” concluded Nivedita.

