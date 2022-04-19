NJ Amazon workers set to vote on joining union with alleged past mob links

A labor group that has beforehand confronted accusations of mob ties has filed for a union election at an Amazon facility in northern New Jersey.

Local 713 of the International Brotherhood of Trade Unions despatched a letter requesting a union election at an Amazon supply station in Bayonne on Friday, National Labor Relations Board records present — simply weeks after a close-by New York warehouse became the first in the country to unionize.

The proposed Bayonne union would cowl 200 employees at a success heart on the Newark Bay that opened in 2020. NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado advised The Post on Monday that not less than 30% of the eligible staff had signed union playing cards and that the company is now working to schedule a union election.

The IBOTU shouldn’t be affiliated with the Amazon Labor Union, an upstart group led by current and former Amazon employees that earlier this month received the correct to symbolize 8,300 employees at a Staten Island warehouse simply minutes away from Bayonne.

Instead, the Long Island-based group searching for to unionize the Bayonne facility describes itself as a labor union representing employees “across industries such as warehousing, supermarket, building services, bus driving, and manufacturing.”

IBOTU has additionally beforehand been dogged by allegations of shady practices for many years. In 2012, federal prosecutors accused the group’s former secretary treasurer, Robert Scalza, of being an affiliate of the Genovese crime household.

The International Brotherhood of Trade Unions has filed for a union election at an Amazon facility in Bayonne, NJ. native 713

While Scalza was working for IBOTU, US Attorneys claimed in courtroom docs that he had a Genovese capo threatened a rival commerce union that was making an attempt to unionize a Long Island chocolate manufacturing unit, the New York Daily News reported.

Scalza pleaded responsible to extortion conspiracy expenses in 2014, in keeping with the paper. He was reportedly sentenced to 6 months home arrest and required to surrender any union job for not less than three years.

He seems to have returned to the union by 2019, incomes a whopping $341,000 as a “key employee” that 12 months, in keeping with the group’s tax varieties.

Speaking to The Post on Monday, Kern stated Scalza was now not with the union.

“I remember the name, I know I must’ve done something with him in the past, 20 years or so ago” Kern stated of Scalza. “So he did something wrong and he pled guilty and was convicted or whatever and he’s not with the union.”

The Bayonne, New Jersey effort shouldn’t be affiliated with the Amazon Labor Union, which just lately received a union election at a warehouse in Staten Island. REUTERS

Scalza isn’t the one former union govt who’s been accused of corruption.

In 2003, IBOTU’s then-president Peter Hasho was indicted for allegedly taking part in a task in a plot to steal $350,000 from a union welfare fund in Jersey City by means of a no-show job, the Associated Press reported. However, a jury later cleared Hasho within the case, courtroom papers present.

Before he labored because the union’s president, Hasho was additionally arrested and arraigned in 1975 in a separate alleged union bribery scheme, the New York Times reported, though the end result from that case is unclear from accessible courtroom archives.

According to tax filings, Hasho just lately served because the union’s “Pres Emeritus” and took dwelling compensation value greater than $1 million in 2018 and $810,000 in 2019 earlier than he died in September 2021.

By comparability, the president of the National Education Association — the biggest union within the United States — took dwelling lower than $400,000 in 2018.

Asked whether or not ex-union officers’ information may scare off would-be Amazon union members, Kern stated, “I can’t speak to specific accusations. I’m not even familiar with them.”

Amazon spokesperson Paul Flaningan declined to remark.

The Bayonne union submitting comes simply days earlier than employees at a second Staten Island Amazon warehouse are set to determine whether or not to affix the Amazon Labor Union.

The proposed Bayonne union would cowl 200 staff that assist ship Amazon packages. SOPA Images/LightRocket through Getty Images

Asked if the Amazon Labor Union would be capable of higher symbolize the Bayonne facility, Kern stated, “Anybody that can become the bargaining representative at an Amazon location should so.”

“We don’t feel bad about it,” he added. “We’re doing what we can do. We didn’t take anything away from anybody.”

The Amazon Labor Union didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

News of the Bayonne union submitting was earlier reported by journalist Jonah Furman.