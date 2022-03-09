Nkosi trumpets team effort to fill gaping Am void: ‘We must all give 10 percent more’ | Sport

Lukhanyo Am shall be away from the Sharks for 2 months and it’s an absence S’bu Nkosi stated shall be felt by the Sharks.

Am is the perfect 13 in South Africa, if not the world and the Sharks have benefitted massively from his skills.

Siya Kolisi will take over the management, beginning with Friday’s United Rugby Championship conflict towards the Scarlets on Friday.

Sharks and Springbok wing S’bu Nkosi admitted they will discover it powerful to adapt to life with out their tremendous centre Lukhanyo Am.

Am has taken up a short-term supply with the Kobe Steelers that’ll see him gone for 2 months, despite the fact that he is prolonged his keep in Durban for 3 extra years.

Those eight weeks away from the Sharks will see him miss a number of United Rugby Championship fixtures, beginning with Friday’s dwelling conflict towards Scarlets.

Nkosi stated it would take time to discover a solution to furrow their new path with out Am, but it surely’ll require additional effort from his teammates to fill his void.

“It was going to be difficult for any team in the world to adapt to life without Lukhanyo,” Nkosi stated.

“He brings exceptional qualities and great moments when it’s needed. We’ve got some very capable replacements who can learn very quickly.

“The steadiness of the backline we’ve means we nonetheless have some x-factor on their day.

“It’ll take us some time to adjust, but if each player gives 10 percent more, it’ll make up for the loss.”

Am’s momentary exit means the management baton shifts to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Nkosi has performed below Kolisi on the Boks and reckoned not a lot will change below Kolisi.

“It’s a huge boost, but I don’t think much is going because Siya’s been playing a leadership role since he got here,” Nkosi stated.

“He’s been very positive and influential. He’s also been very involved with the coaches, so I don’t think it’ll be a major change.

“He’s been giving us that very same vitality the entire time, with the one change being that he is bought the authority now with the title.”