Nkrumah Bonner fifty puts West Indies in touching distance of England’s first-innings total

Lunch West Indies 271 for five (Bonner 68*, da Silva 29*) path England 311 by 40 runs

An unbeaten half-century to Nkrumah Bonner steered West Indies to inside 40 runs of England’s first-innings complete at lunch on day three of their first Test in Antigua.

Bonner resumed on 34 not out, having guided the hosts again on to a stage footing in partnership with Jason Holder after being decreased to 127 for 4 from the 83 with out loss on a grinding second day.

The third started in equally sedate type with West Indies 109 adrift. But Ben Stokes struck within the fourth full over of the day to take away an indecisive Holder, who added simply two runs to his in a single day 43 earlier than making a late transfer to go away one round off stump and feathering a catch to Ben Foakes behind the stumps, ending his union with Bonner at 79.

Stokes almost had one other when Bonner, on 40 on the time, tried to tug a bouncer and the ball looped up in direction of midwicket, the place substitute fielder Ollie Pope dived ahead however could not handle to know it.

England took the second new ball with West Indies 227 for five, having added 25 runs to their in a single day rating within the first hour.

Bonner introduced up his fifty prodding a single by the covers and, after a business-like elevating of his bat to acknowledge the applause, he was again to work. Having reached the milestone in 147 balls, Bonner confronted one other 15 for his subsequent scoring shot, launching Mark Wood over the fence at high-quality leg for six off a prime edge. By the interval, Bonner had batted 5 hours to be 68 not out.

Wood left the sector after his solitary over with the brand new ball (he had bowled 4 with the outdated one earlier within the session, conceding back-to-back fours to Bonner), apparently in some discomfort along with his proper arm or elbow, elevating issues for the England camp.

Joshua da Silva made a smart move to overview when he was adjudged lbw to Craig Overton when on 16 by umpire Joel Wilson, who needed to overturn the dismissal when ball-tracking confirmed it was taking place the leg facet. Da Silva went on to succeed in 29 not out at lunch.