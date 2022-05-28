NMDC Records 24% Growth In Production During 2021-22

NMDC’s manufacturing rose 24 per cent in 2021-22

Steel Ministry’s entity National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) recorded 24 per cent manufacturing progress because it produced 42.19 million tonnes of iron ore in 2021-22, in comparison with 34.15 million tonnes manufacturing recorded final 12 months.

In 2021-22, NMDC offered 40.56 million tonnes of iron ore, which was 22 per cent greater than 33.25 million tonnes it had offered in 202-21.

During the March quarter of 2021-22, NMDC produced 13.86 million tonnes of iron ore as towards 12.31 million tonnes within the corresponding interval of final 12 months, which was a progress of 13 per cent.

At the identical time, it recorded 11 per cent progress in gross sales throughout March quarter because it offered 12.29 million tonnes of iron ore in comparison with 11.09 millon tonnes it had offered in March quarter of 2020-21.