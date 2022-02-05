No bail for Limpopo nurse accused of murder of seven relatives | News24

Azwidohwi Enoch Ndou seems within the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on 4 February, 2022.

A person accused of killing seven of his members of the family in Jimmy Jones Village has been denied bail.

The court docket discovered that it was in “the interests of justice to keep him safe in custody as the community is angry”.

The case has been postponed to April.

A 53-year-old man accused of killing seven of his members of the family on Christmas Day was denied bail within the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Azwidohwi Enoch Ndou, a nurse, allegedly gunned down his relations in Jimmy Jones Village in December final yr.

He was arrested when he tried to open a legal case towards his relations for stealing his firearm. Thohoyandou police found that his relations had, the truth is, been shot lifeless.

In a press release on Saturday, the National Prosecuting Authority mentioned the court docket denied him bail, saying “the facts given by Ndou were not exceptional”.

It dominated that it was is in “the interests of justice to keep him safe in custody as the community is angry”.

“During his bail application, Ndou took a stand and testified that he is a professional nurse at Mahikeng Hospital, he would lose his job and he would suffer financial loss. He said that he would lose his movable property in the form of vehicles as well as his land if kept in custody. He further gave the three addresses of Jim Jones Village, [the] North West and Gauteng. He is not married and he does not have children,” the NPA’s Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi mentioned.

Dzhangi mentioned a State witness indicated that “Ndou’s life is in danger as the community is furious about the incident”.

She mentioned protesters chanted exterior court docket, “threatening to destroy the court building, police station and shopping complex if Ndou is released on bail”.

“[The witness] further told the court that even his brother is not willing to stay with him at the Gauteng address he provided.”

The matter was postponed to 22 April for additional investigation.

