No-ball incident: Pant fined 100% of match fee; Amre handed one-match ban







Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre have been each fined 100% of their match charges, with Amre additionally handed a one-match ban, following the staff's defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Friday. Capitals' pacer Shardul Thakur was additionally fined 50% of his match charge, for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence beneath Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction, whereas Thakur admitted to a Level 2 offence beneath Article 2.8. Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence beneath Article 2.2.

Friday’s recreation led to controversial style, following the third supply of the ultimate over of Capitals’ chase of Royals’ 222, a excessive full-toss from Obed McCoy, which Rovman Powell pulled for a six. The six was signalled, however Capitals camp anticipated a no-ball for top too. There was no sign, although, and drama ensued as each Powell and Kuldeep questioned the on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan.

Pant and the remainder of the Capitals dugout, too, have been seen gesticulating from the dugout, asking their batters to pursue the argument regardless that the principles do not enable a no-ball to be referred until a wicket is being reviewed.

Chaos prevailed as Pant then requested Amre to go in and converse to the umpires. At the identical time, Shane Watson, one other assistant coach of Capitals, tried to calm Pant down. Jos Buttler, who had hit what turned out to be a match-winning century earlier, additionally walked as much as Pant, seemingly infuriated at Pant’s actions. Royals finally received the match by 15 runs.

'Coach running on to the field unacceptable'

Former England captain and batter Kevin Pietersen, who was at the Wankhede Stadium working for host broadcaster Star Sports, called Pant and Amre's actions 'unacceptable'. Pietersen pointed out that the controversy might have been nipped in the bud had Capital's coach Ricky Ponting been present in the dugout. Ponting is isolating for 5 days as he was recognized as an in depth contact after his member of the family examined optimistic for Covid-19.

“The behaviour of Delhi right here, I do not assume that may have occurred if Ricky Ponting was there,” Pietersen said on the post-match show on Friday. ” I do not assume that may have occurred in any respect. Jos Butter had each proper to stroll over to Rishabh Pant and say: “what on earth were you doing?” For them to ship one among their coaches, one among their coaches, to really to go on to the sector and assume that was proper and that was the proper behaviour. We play the gentleman’s recreation. People make errors. How many instances have we nicked off or not nicked off and given out, given out lbw when we’re not lbw.”

“When you see stuff like we now have simply seen now within the final half an hour it’s not good for the sport of cricket. It’s not good in any respect. I do not assume who they’re, however that was a mistake. That was an enormous, large mistake. And the largest mistake was the coach operating onto the sector to speak to the umpire. I imply I simply don’t perceive the coach, he’s a senior determine in these rooms. Rishabh Pant was calling them off, the man needed to stroll off. For me that was unacceptable, and I hope I by no means ever see that once more within the recreation of cricket as a result of that isn’t why we play cricket and that isn’t how you might be purported to play cricket.”





