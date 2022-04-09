No boosters for children aged 12 to 15, despite regulatory approval

“Children of that age group are unlikely to have serious disease, and of all the kids who have come into hospital very few of them are vaccinated,” he mentioned, noting it was vital for folks to ensure their youngsters obtained their main course of vaccination.

Eighty per cent of Australian youngsters aged 12 to fifteen have been vaccinated towards COVID-19 since turning into eligible for the photographs final September.

Dr Karen Price, president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, mentioned native GPs would “always follow” the recommendation of ATAGI.

She inspired folks aged 16 and over eligible for his or her booster who had not but come ahead to ebook their shot and folks aged over 65 and different at-risk teams to book their second booster four months after their first.

“The reasoning that ATAGI is giving is there is no evidence of waning immunity in that younger age group,” NSW chair of the faculty, Dr Charlotte Hespe, mentioned, stressing it was not a provide difficulty and people aged 16 and over ought to ebook their photographs.