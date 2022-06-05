No casualties or injuries in Durban hospital fire, investigation into cause launched | News24

A hearth broke out in one of many wards of the Life Chatsmed Hospital on

Sunday morning.

No accidents or casualties have been reported.

Engineers and native authorities are within the technique of investigating the

reason behind the hearth.

Engineers and native fireplace authorities are investigating the reason for a

fireplace that broke out on the Life Chatsmed Hospital in Durban on Sunday.

According to Life Healthcare regional supervisor Bhaviksha Maharaj, all

evacuation and emergency protocols have been correctly adopted when the blaze

began on Sunday morning.

There have been no casualties or accidents reported amongst sufferers or employees.

“Patients have been safely evacuated to sister hospitals within the

space,” Maharaj mentioned.

The reason behind the hearth has not but been decided and hospital engineers

and native fireplace authorities are investigating.

Fire at Life Chatsmed hospital

(Supplied by Netcare 911)

Netcare 911 paramedics spokesperson Shawn Herbst mentioned the hearth had been

contained and the fuel remoted. No additional hazard was anticipated.

