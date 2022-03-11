“No Cause For Concern”: Doctors On Telangana Chief Minister’s Hospital Visit

Telangana Chief Minister Ok Chandrasekhar Rao underwent a medical check-up in Hyderabad (File)

Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister Ok Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly referred to as KCR, underwent a medical check-up in Hyderabad on Friday after complaining of weak point and different minor well being points. The medical doctors stated there is no such thing as a trigger for alarm.

Mr Rao, 68, complained of weak point and ache within the left arm and medical doctors from the Yashoda Hospital, together with his private doctor MV Rao, carried out a preliminary examination.

The doctor stated the medical doctors suggested KCR to go for a preventive check-up as his annual well being check-up was due.

A coronary angiogram was carried out on the hospital and there was not any drawback, stated a heart specialist.

In view of the ache within the arm, MRIs have been carried out and it confirmed gentle adjustments that are widespread to everybody of his age, he stated. It was felt that the ache could possibly be because of the behavior of studying a variety of newspapers and utilizing an i-pad, stated the non-public doctor of KCR.

The weak point is due to his excursions and speeches, he stated.

Mr Rao suffers from diabetes and blood strain, however they’re beneath management, he stated.

KCR has been suggested relaxation for every week, the physician stated. Mr Rao left for house later.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed concern over Mr Rao’s well being and prayed for his good well being.

“Concerned to hear the news of Hospital visit of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri.KCR garu with minor symptoms. Pray for his good health & speedy recovery,” she tweeted.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar too prayed for the lengthy and wholesome lifetime of the Chief Minister.

“Concerned to learn that Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Chandrashekar Rao garu is unwell.

“I wholeheartedly pray Maa Durga to bless him with an early restoration and a protracted, wholesome life,” Mr Kumar tweeted.



