No changes in West Indies T20I squad to face India from England series

Captain Kieron Pollard and vice-captain Nicholas Pooran will lead a well-known squad within the T20I collection in opposition to India in February. West Indies didn’t make any modifications to the 16 that was named to tackle England at residence for the away collection in opposition to India. West Indies, on the time of naming the squad on Saturday, have been main that home series against England 2-1, with two video games to play.

West Indies had introduced their squad for the previous ODIs against India on January 27, and 11 gamers characteristic in each the limited-overs squads: Pollard, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Allrounder Odean Smith retains his place after a weird incident this previous week which included claims of him being “victimised” after he was neglected for the third T20I in opposition to England to make approach for Rovman Powell . The claims have been made in a voice observe despatched to the media – by whom it’s as but unclear, although native media reported it was “a regional cricket commentator” – and duly rubbished by coach Phil Simmons . Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt termed the allegations “a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies Captain, designed to sow division within our team”.

West Indies’ tour to India is the primary task for brand new West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes . The tour includes three ODIs in Ahmedabad beginning on February 6, adopted by the T20Is in Kolkata between February 16 and 20.

Hetmyer nonetheless out on health grounds, Lewis but to return post-Covid

Shimron Hetmyer was neglected of the squad on health grounds as soon as once more. Earlier this month, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons was critical of Hetmyer’s perspective in direction of bodily health, saying it was “heart-wrenching” to see him fail to succeed in the minimal customary. Haynes, nonetheless, burdened that Hetmyer remains to be a part of West Indies’ plans shifting ahead. The 25-year-old batter is presently a part of the Quetta Gladiators squad on the PSL.

“What we need to do is we need to put our arm around these guys and let them know that we are interested in their development… to also [make them] understand that there’s a level of fitness that is required to play at international level,” Haynes mentioned. “But Hetmyer is in our plans. There’s no question about it. Hetmyer was ill this month at the beginning of the year and obviously we’ve got a squad of people here who are doing well at present in the T20 tournament. So, we decided we will keep them for the tournament going to India.”

As for opening batter Evin Lewis , he’s but to return to aggressive motion since testing constructive for Covid-19, forward of the Ireland collection. While Haynes mentioned that the selectors needed to offer the squad that’s enjoying in opposition to England at residence one other go in India, he identified that Lewis, too, shall be a part of West Indies’ future plans.

“This year both Evin and Hetmyer had illness and I think Evin was recovering from Covid,” Haynes mentioned. “I just want to let everybody know that Evin is still in our plans. Evin is not part of the T20 squad that was selected before I took on the role of a lead selector. We’ve done well against the England T20 team and I believe that it was right of us to give these guys a chance.”

Left-arm seamer Obed McCoy , in the meantime, remains to be recovering from the shin injury he sustained on the 2021 T20 World Cup within the UAE.

Haynes impressed by Powell, Hosein

Dwayne Bravo’s international retirement after the T20 World Cup final 12 months stripped the facet of an skilled all-round possibility, however Powell and Hosein have since stepped up, impressing Hayes. Dominic Drakes , who had a breakout CPL 2021 after which acquired gigs within the IPL and T10 league, can also be a part of the squad for the T20I leg of the India tour.

Replacing Smith, Powell walloped a 51-ball hundred handy West Indies a 2-1 lead within the ongoing T20I collection in opposition to England. Left-arm fingerspinner Hosein, who had batted up the order for West Indies Under-19s again within the day, confirmed his batting chops in the second T20I , when he smashed an unbeaten 16-ball 44 from No.10 to offer England an enormous scare.

“Yeah, I’m very impressed with the guys,” Haynes mentioned. “I liked the innings that Powell played – I think that was fantastic. Here was a guy who struggled to play spin, I was told, and then he came in and the first shot [with which] he got off the mark was a sweep for six. England then were planning to bowl a lot of googlies at him and he just paddle-swept. Also, he’s a strong guy too; when it was time to use his power coming down to the end, he played very well and I was very, very impressed with him.

“I used to be additionally very impressed with Akeal in that one run-defeat. He got here in there and everyone thought it was over. He performed exceptionally effectively and that is what you need as a result of in T20 cricket you need the man batting as much as No.11 to have the ability to hit a six.”

Squad: Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran (vice-capt), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr