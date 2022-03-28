No changes occurred in positions of Azerbaijani army – Ministry of Defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27. The Ministry of

Defense of Azerbaijan declares with remorse that the factors

mirrored within the assertion of the Ministry of Defense of the

Russian Federation dated March 27, 2022 don’t correspond to

actuality,

experiences citing ministry.

There aren’t any modifications within the positions of the Azerbaijani military in

the village of Farrukh and the adjoining heights, that are an

integral a part of the sovereign territory of the nation, ministry

stated.

