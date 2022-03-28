Europe
No changes occurred in positions of Azerbaijani army – Ministry of Defense
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27. The Ministry of
Defense of Azerbaijan declares with remorse that the factors
mirrored within the assertion of the Ministry of Defense of the
Russian Federation dated March 27, 2022 don’t correspond to
actuality, Trend
experiences citing ministry.
There aren’t any modifications within the positions of the Azerbaijani military in
the village of Farrukh and the adjoining heights, that are an
integral a part of the sovereign territory of the nation, ministry
stated.
