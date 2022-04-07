No Charges Filed Against MPD Officer Who Shot, Killed Amir Locke During No-Knock Warrant

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis police officer won’t face fees within the taking pictures demise of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man the officer shot and killed throughout a no-knock raid inside a downtown house earlier this 12 months.

According to public information, Officer Mark Hanneman fired the pictures that killed Locke. Body-worn digital camera footage will likely be posted on-line Wednesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman stated.

Following weeks of investigation, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent its final case report to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to overview for doable fees. The determination got here down Wednesday morning, and was collectively introduced by Freeman — who stated “to charge a case like this would simply be wrong” — and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The two prosecutors say there was “insufficient admissible evidence” to file felony fees, and stated they’re “not allowed to evaluate the case from the perspective of the victim.”

“Specifically, the State would be unable to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt any of the elements of Minnesota’s use-of-deadly-force statute that authorizes the use of force by Officer Hanneman. Nor would the State be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a criminal charge against any other officer involved in the decision-making that led to the death of Amir Locke,” the joint assertion stated.

Detailed in a 44-page joint report, prosecutors say an objectively cheap officer in Hanneman’s place would have perceived an “immediate threat of death or great bodily harm that was reasonably likely to occur, and an objectively reasonable officer would not delay in using deadly force.”

A spokesperson with the Minneapolis Police Department says that Hanneman has been again on responsibility since Feb. 28.

The joint assertion stated it was not the position of each places of work to guage whether or not a no-knock warrant was acceptable.

“[Locke] should be alive today, and his death is a tragedy. Amir Locke was not a suspect in the underlying St. Paul criminal investigation nor was he named in the search warrants. Amir Locke is a victim. This tragedy may not have occurred absent the no-knock warrant used in this case,” the assertion stated.

“One thing Amir was not, Amir was not a suspect,” Ellison stated. “Our investigation found that he had no role in the homicide that brought the police to the apartment.”

The determination was introduced after Freeman and Ellison met with Locke’s household Wednesday morning.

“They expressed frustration with no-knock warrants. They believe if a no-knock warrant wasn’t used Amir Locke would be here today,” Freeman stated.

Ellison stated this case highlights the necessity to put no-knock warrants below shut scrutiny.

“The area of no-knock warrants needs reform. There is very broad discretionary latitude,” Ellison stated. “(They are) not particularly safe for officers, either. It’s appropriate to investigate and come up with a policy that works.”

On Feb. 2, SWAT workforce members executed the no-knock warrant on behalf of St. Paul police at an house inside Bolero Flats in downtown Minneapolios. The warrant was in reference to the deadly taking pictures of Otis Elder in January.

Body digital camera footage exhibits an officer use a key to unlock the entrance door of an house rented by the brother of homicide suspect Mekhi Camden Speed, 17, who’s Locke’s cousin.

Officers started yelling “police” and “search warrant” as they handed by means of the door. Seconds later they encountered Locke, who had been sleeping below a blanket on a sofa. Locke sat up and lifted a handgun earlier than Hanneman shot him 3 times. About 10 seconds handed from the second officers entered the house till Locke was shot. Locke died minutes later.

Minneapolis Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman stated Locke was not named within the unique search warrant.

Since his demise, household and group members have denounced the usage of no-knock warrants, calling his demise an “execution.” At Locke’s funeral, his mom stood on the pulpit declaring that Minneapolis police “are going to pay.”

“It took me 10 hours of labor to push him into this world. And on Feb. 2, 2022, those thugs that represent the MPD executed my baby boy, beautiful baby boy, in less than nine seconds,” she stated. “When you go to bed at night, I want you to see his face. When you wake up in the morning, I want you to see his face.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was criticized within the aftermath of Locke’s demise over deceptive claims he made throughout his re-election marketing campaign months earlier that he banned no-knock warrants, as a result of there was truly an exemption for warrant executions the place there’s an “imminent threat of harm.”

“Language became more casual, including my own, which did not reflect the necessary precision or nuance. And I own that,” Frey stated.

The mayor introduced in early March that he’s proposing a policy to ban all no-knock and no-announcement warrants. It was carried out Tuesday night. There are nonetheless exceptions within the coverage.

Speed was charged in Elder’s homicide in mid-December.