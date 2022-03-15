No Charges For Mpls. Woman, Son In Fatal Shooting Of Suspected Home Invader

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges won’t be filed in opposition to a south Minneapolis girl and her son who have been each concerned in the fatal shooting of a suspected home intruder final month.

Minneapolis police say on the evening of Feb. 22, 30-year-old Martin Lee Johnson, from Minneapolis, was shot within the chest within the yard of a residence on the 3300 block of twenty fifth Avenue South.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says it’s “declining to issue charges” after reviewing MPD’s investigation, saying that claims of self protection by the homeowner, who is a 53-year-old woman, and her 26-year-old son have been legitimate.

Police say Ring digital camera footage confirmed Johnson hopping a six-foot-tall yard property fence earlier than attempting to enter the house by means of a rear patio door. He is then seen coming into the indifferent storage by means of a yard service door.

The mom and son instructed investigators they initially thought the person had left their property after seeing him on digital camera. She stated she grabbed her handgun, which she has a allow to make use of, after which requested her son to seize her rifle of their basement in case the intruder entered by means of an egress window.

The mom and son stated they opened their patio door and seen the storage service door was open. The house owner then fired a number of “warning shots” within the air as she and her son known as out for the intruder to go away. The house owner and her son stated Johnson then walked into the yard and wouldn’t depart.

He then started strolling in direction of them “with his hands near his waist area,” regardless of extra warning photographs and calls for for him to go away. He was then shot within the chest, however police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office say “it cannot be said with absolute certainty” whether or not it was the mom or son who fired the deadly shot. Police say the relations “remained at the threshold of their patio door,” throughout the whole lethal encounter.

Police say the son known as 911 and officers quickly responded. Johnson, who was unarmed, was pronounced lifeless on the scene. Police say the house owner willingly gave investigators entry to her Ring digital camera footage.

The county lawyer’s workplace says it was unable to “disprove valid self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt,” including that the householders gave Johnson ample warning as he was approaching them, they usually didn’t have “a duty to retreat” since they have been technically inside their dwelling when the deadly shot was fired.

About two weeks after the lethal taking pictures, Johnson’s family held a press conference to demand extra details about the case from police. At the time, the household disputed the declare that the house owner promptly known as 911 after the taking pictures.