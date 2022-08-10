“No Chief Minister Change”: Karnataka BJP As Leaders’ Remarks Fuel B Bommai’s Exit Buzz

BJP selected Basavaraj Bommai to switch BS Yediyurappa final 12 months; he took oath on July 28, 2021.

Bengaluru/New Delhi:

Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s go to to Karnataka, the state BJP unit is busy addressing the excitement that the the celebration would possibly change the Chief Minister once more and free Basavaraj Bommai of the accountability “by August 15”.

Those talking of change within the poll-bound state embody BJP chief Basanagouda Patil, who had earlier predicted that BS Yediyurappa would get replaced with Mr Bommai — which is what occurred slightly over a 12 months in the past. Mr Patil not too long ago made some cryptic statements that the excessive command will determine what’s “best for the party”, as did one other senior chief, B Suresh Gowda.

But a bit of senior leaders, together with state unit boss Nalin Kumar Kateel, has sought to scotch these theories. Mr Kateel mentioned Basavaraj Bommai “will complete his tenure”.

Leaders’ posturing apart, Basavaraj Bommai’s place is being seen as jittery significantly after the latest homicide of a BJP youth wing chief in Dakshina Kannada district. Even state unit chief Nalin Kateel confronted protests from celebration activists who mentioned the federal government failed to guard its personal folks.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka additional denied that Mr Kateel, too, could also be on his means out. “There will be neither CM change nor will BJP state chief be replaced; we will go to polls under their leadership,” he mentioned.

Mr Kateel mentioned the election might be fought underneath Mr Bommai’s management, “with the guidance of BS Yediyurappa”.

They reacted with sarcasm to tweets by the Congress, which has referred to as Mr Bommai a “puppet CM”. R Ashoka mentioned, “Did Amit Shah or the Prime Minister tell you (about CM change)? Things have rotten within your own party because of your infighting… clear that first.”

Though the BJP didn’t win the final elections in 2018, it wrested energy a 12 months later — BS Yediyurappa turned chief minister — because the Congress-JD(S) coalition authorities fell. Two years later, in July 2021, Mr Bommai bought the chair.

Assembly elections are due by May subsequent 12 months, precisely a 12 months earlier than the Lok Sabha polls.

A management change forward of elections shouldn’t be unparalleled, in accordance with B Suresh Gowda, a BJP chief and former MLA, who statements spurred the change idea most not too long ago. “Whether six or eight months left for elections, CM change has happened in the past,” he mentioned.

“This is left to the central government. It won’t happen just because we say it. There are rumours that if changes happens, it will happen on or before August 15,” he mentioned.

On related traces, Basanagouda Patil, MLA from Bijapur and a former minister, mentioned, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are aware of all political developments in the state. They will take an informed decision. I trust the high command to decide what is best for us and our party.”

Those denying any change embody Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan, a loyalist of Basavaraj Bommai. He mentioned the Congress is “planting and engineering such baseless allegations and rumours”. “Chief Minister Bommai has been doing such good work. Expectations of the people are very high. And he will continue as the Chief Minister.”

The Karnataka Congress had tweeted, “Instead of providing relief to the people suffering from floods at a war footing, the BJP in Karnataka is looking at installing its third Chief Minister.”