No comeback yet as Shastri not among West Indies series commentators | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: The much-awaited comeback has not occurred as Ravi Shastri ’s title doesn’t determine within the commentators’ record for subsequent month’s white ball collection towards West Indies.The former India captain and coach shouldn’t be a part of the seven specialists shortlisted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) for the six-game collection that begins in Ahmedabad on February 6.Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar are the six Indians within the record for the three ODIs with Ian Bishop, the West Indian, becoming a member of them within the Ahmedabad video games. The record will probably be one much less (Sivaramakrishnan) for the three Twenty20 Internationals in Kolkata.

Shastri, at present in Oman because the commissioner of Legends Cricket League in Muscat, couldn’t be contacted for a remark however sources near him have revealed that he might have taken a break. He can even not do the commentary for the subsequent dwelling collection, towards Sri Lanka in February-March.

“He has taken a conscious decision not to take up commentary immediately, at least till the IPL. He has a lot on the table and for two more months he will remain busy. He will think over it after that,” mentioned a supply near him. Shastri, who coached India for seven years in two stints, is likely one of the greatest names with regards to commentary. He was anticipated to take up the tv mic instantly after he ended the India stint after the Twenty20 World Cup in 2021 November.

The commentary assignments have at all times been controversial with the BCCI officers utilizing private discretions in making the postings. The distinguished on this case is Sanjay Manjrekar who has been constantly ignored of the BCCI panel of world feed commentators allegedly as a result of board president Sourav Ganguly has a previous historical past with him.