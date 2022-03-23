‘No complaints’: Anthony Albanese refuses to hold inquiry into Kitching bullying allegations
Anthony Albanese has dismissed requires an inquiry into the Labor Party’s therapy of Kimberley Kitching by insisting she by no means raised fears about bullying with him and as a substitute expressed considerations to others about her removing from the occasion’s techniques committee within the Senate.
One day after one in every of Senator Kitching’s closest associates called for an inquiry into what Labor deputy chief Richard Marles knew or did in regards to the bullying considerations, Mr Albanese stated the grievance to Mr Marles had been in regards to the techniques committee slightly than bullying.
“There were no complaints put in in any formal sense at all about issues,” the Labor chief stated on the Nine Network’s Today program on Wednesday morning.
“The one issue that was raised was about Kimberley’s position on the tactics committee. From time to time in the Labor Party there’s a lot more people who want to be in the cabinet, in the outer ministry, in assistant minister roles, on the tactics committee. From time to time, I get representations, probably once a fortnight, about positions in the Labor Party from people who want to advance. That is the issue that was raised with Richard Marles.”
Friends of Senator Kitching, who died of a suspected coronary heart assault on March 10, have gone public with their accounts of her claims of bullying within the occasion from the Senate management group of Penny Wong, Kristina Keneally and Katy Gallagher, who’ve in turned denied any bullying.
One of Senator Kitching’s associates, former Labor MP Michael Danby, stated he believed his good friend put the complaints about bullying to Mr Marles final June and the occasion ought to look into what was achieved.
Mr Albanese took questions on the matter on the Nine Network’s Today program forward of an interview on the ABC’s breakfast program quickly afterwards on Wednesday morning, at some point after Prime Minister Scott Morrison referred to as him “gutless” as a result of he had not appeared in public since Saturday when questions on Senator Kitching have been the topic of media scrutiny.
“Kimberley Kitching spoke to Richard Marles about the tactics committee and whether she would be on the tactics committee,” Mr Albanese stated on Nine when requested by host Karl Stefanovic if he was positive there was no formal bullying grievance.
“I wasn’t a party to that conversation, Karl, there were only two people in the room so it’s difficult for anyone, frankly, to comment on that. But what I know is that that was about Kimberley’s position on the tactics committee. She didn’t want to be suspended from that.”
