‘No complaints’: Anthony Albanese refuses to hold inquiry into Kitching bullying allegations

Anthony Albanese has dismissed requires an inquiry into the Labor Party’s therapy of Kimberley Kitching by insisting she by no means raised fears about bullying with him and as a substitute expressed considerations to others about her removing from the occasion’s techniques committee within the Senate.

One day after one in every of Senator Kitching’s closest associates called for an inquiry into what Labor deputy chief Richard Marles knew or did in regards to the bullying considerations, Mr Albanese stated the grievance to Mr Marles had been in regards to the techniques committee slightly than bullying.

Opposition chief Anthony Albanese is refusing to open a proper inquiry into bullying allegations by the late Kimberley Kitching. Credit:Dominic Lorrimer/Alex Ellinghausen

“There were no complaints put in in any formal sense at all about issues,” the Labor chief stated on the Nine Network’s Today program on Wednesday morning.

“The one issue that was raised was about Kimberley’s position on the tactics committee. From time to time in the Labor Party there’s a lot more people who want to be in the cabinet, in the outer ministry, in assistant minister roles, on the tactics committee. From time to time, I get representations, probably once a fortnight, about positions in the Labor Party from people who want to advance. That is the issue that was raised with Richard Marles.”