‘No compromises’ on Ukrainian territorial integrity, negotiator says

Shortly after final week’s peace talks in Istanbul, there have been hopes of a decision to the battle between Russia and Ukraine.

But, in gentle of the revelations of atrocities in Bucha, President Zelenskyy stated additional sit-downs can be a problem.

“These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide”, Zelenskyy instructed native media whereas in Bucha.

“It’s very difficult to talk when you see what they’ve done here,” he added.

“The longer the Russian Federation drags out the negotiating process, the worse it is for them and for this situation and for this war”.

Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian lawmaker within the Verkhovna Rada who’s a part of Kyiv’s negotiating crew, spoke to Euronews in regards to the nation’s calls for and its place forward of any future talks.

