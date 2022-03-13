No Customary Address To Assembly Not A Big Issue: Telangana Governor

Tamilisai Soundarajan additionally holds further cost as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Coimbatore:

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Sunday mentioned she has not taken critically the dropping of the customary governor’s handle from the funds session within the Telangana meeting.

Since public welfare was vital, it has not been made a giant challenge contemplating the advantage of the individuals, Ms Soundararajan informed reporters.

With concrete steps taken by the Centre, almost 180 crore COVID-19 vaccination does have been administered throughout the nation and this has helped convey down infections drastically, she mentioned.

When a reporter identified about studies that her title was within the record of probables for the subsequent president’s put up, Ms Soundararajan evaded a reply.

Passenger flights from Puducherry to Bengaluru and Hyderabad will begin on March 27, she mentioned.

