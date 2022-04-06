No Data Shared By States On Oxygen Shortage Deaths During Covid: Centre

Coronavirus: Death resulting from oxygen scarcity has not been reported by any state, Centre mentioned.

New Delhi:

The Centre on Tuesday knowledgeable Parliament that confirmed demise resulting from oxygen scarcity has not been reported by any state or union territory though over 5.21 lakh fatalities resulting from COVID-19 have been recorded in India.

It instructed the Rajya Sabha that it had requested states to supply particulars of people that have died due to scarcity of oxygen.

“As on April 4, 2022, states/UTs have reported a total of 5,21,358 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country,” Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar instructed the Upper House. Replying to supplementaries throughout the Question Hour, she mentioned, “Twenty states/UTs have responded and none of these have reported confirmed death due to oxygen shortage.” She mentioned that some states are even now updating and reporting deaths resulting from COVID-19 on the ministry’s net portal.

To a question by Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil that the federal government had promised Rs 4 lakh as compensation for Covid deaths and why this cash was not being given, Ms Bharati mentioned the federal government has issued pointers transparently.

She mentioned preparations had been made to guard and care for sufferers by insurance coverage schemes for poor sufferers.

The minister additionally mentioned ex gratia funds had been examined at central, state and district ranges and it has been decided that the quantity to be given shouldn’t be Rs 4 lakh.

“An ex gratia of Rs 50,000 as per central, state and district levels. The NDMA has proposed Rs 50,000 compensation and not Rs 4 lakh for each victim of COVID-19,” she instructed the House.

The minister additionally mentioned that in COVID-19, the federal government has taken quite a lot of measures and a finances of Rs 64,000 crore has been sanctioned for strengthening well being infrastructure.

“So far we have 300 plus laboratories, over five lakh oxygen-supported beds, 1.5 lakh ICU beds, over 4,000 PSA plants, over 60,000 ventilators and all emergency facilities have been upgraded.” Pawar additionally mentioned {that a} new bio-safety degree (BSL)-3 cell laboratory can also be being added for detection of latest strains and viruses.

In a written reply, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya mentioned that over 180 technical pointers/ advisories/ SoPs/ plans have been issued to states and Union Territories by his ministry.

This contains technical steering on points starting from surveillance and containment of COVID-19, journey advisories, medical administration protocols for managing COVID-19 circumstances in adults and youngsters, rational use of medical oxygen, SOPs for protected resumption of actions in workplaces, markets, spiritual locations amongst others. According to him, to handle the surge in demand for medical oxygen, the Union authorities had supported the states by way of growing the supply, streamlining the distribution and strengthening the oxygen storage infrastructure within the nation.

As of April 4, 2022, as many as 4,055 stress swing adsorption (PSA) vegetation have been commissioned within the nation.

This contains PSA vegetation below PM-CARES, PSUs of assorted Central Ministries, and different sources to boost capability of medical oxygen manufacturing and provide on the facility degree. In one other written response, Mandaviya mentioned that as on 30 March 2022, a complete of 79.28 crore (84.4 per cent) beneficiaries aged 18 years and above have obtained each doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

“As on March 30, 2022, a total of 167.14 crore doses (97 per cent of total dose administered) have been administered free of charge to eligible beneficiaries aged 18 years and above under National COVID-19 vaccination programme,” he acknowledged. As on March 30, an estimated 2.6 crore (2.8 per cent) eligible beneficiaries above 18 years of age haven’t taken even single dose of vaccine. Also, in opposition to the estimated inhabitants of about 7.40 crore beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 5.70 crore (77 per cent) have obtained no less than one dose, 3.77 crore (51 per cent) beneficiaries have obtained each dose of Covid vaccines.

“As on March 30, against the estimated population of 4.7 crore beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, a total of 1.51 crore (32 per cent) have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose for any of such beneficiaries has not become due,” Mandaviya acknowledged.