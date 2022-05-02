No DNA test needed, video of identical father and baby sleeping is a must-watch

If you’re conversant in the Internet or have been on it up to now decade, then you’ll undoubtedly know of the form of movies that make netizens go “No DNA test needed.” And one such video has just lately been doing rounds of social media that makes individuals exclaim simply the identical factor. The video encompasses a father and his little child sleeping collectively.

This cute video will most undoubtedly convey a smile to your face. It opens to point out how a father and his little child are spending some high quality time with one another. But as a substitute of being awake, the drained duo has ended up sleeping proper subsequent to one another. The child’s mom discovered this second extraordinarily hilarious and cute so she determined to file it for the remainder of us to get pleasure from.

The video was shared on Instagram by this mom, Taylor Hays, on her private web page and has additionally gained a number of reshares. The video was shared with a caption that reads, “My babies.” “I gave delivery to my husband’s twin,” reads the textual content insert that accompanies this video and makes it much more hilarious to look at.

Take a take a look at this cute child video proper right here:

After being shared on April 13 on Instagram, this cute video has acquired greater than 10,500 views on it. It has additionally acquired numerous feedback that adore this cute father-baby duo.

An Instagram person wrote, “Your husband is an absolute unit.” “Oh wow, this is just amazing and so cute yet so funny too. You need this blown up on a big canvas to put on your wall,” suggests one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “You photocopied his whole face.”

What are your ideas on this cute child video?