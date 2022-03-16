Sports
No follow-on, no regret for Australia’s Pat Cummins | Cricket News – Times of India
KARACHI (Pakistan): Australia captain Pat Cummins defended his determination to not implement follow-on towards Pakistan within the drawn second Test in Karachi on Wednesday.
Australia racked up 556-9 earlier than declaring their first innings after which skittled out Pakistan for 148 for a mammoth lead of 408 at Karachi’s National Stadium.
Instead of subjecting Pakistan to observe on, Cummins determined to bat on and Australia declared their second innings at 97-2 setting Pakistan a document victory goal of 506.
Babar Azam’s epic 196 fuelled Pakistan’s spirited fightback and Australia have been finally stranded three wickets away from a 1-0 lead within the three-Test collection.
“Coming over here in these conditions, at the start of the series if you had said it’s going to be nil-all after two games, we would probably take that,” Cummins informed reporters.
“In terms of the tactics, I think overall I wouldn’t change too much, to be honest.
“Batting into day three gave us that probability to essentially have a crack at them on day three – it most likely went higher than we anticipated.
“But over here the wickets are pretty good. We carved up two and a half days of the best time on the wicket hoping that it was going to break up on day four and five.”
Australia’s sloppy catching additionally harm them within the match.
Steve Smith dropped Abdullah Shafique (96) on 20, permitting the opener to forge a marathon 228-run partnership together with his skipper Babar Azam.
Babar additionally bought back-to-back reprieves when Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne did not latch onto sharp possibilities in debutant Mitchell Swepson’s over.
Usman Khawaja additionally spilled Rizwan, then on 91, who went on to make 104 not out.
“If we took a couple of those catches it might have been a different scenario,” Cummins stated.
“I thought we gave ourselves a really good opportunity in this test match, especially after the first three innings of the game.”
With the primary two Tests ending in a draw, Lahore hosts the decider on Monday.
