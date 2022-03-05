‘No Foul Play Suspected’ At Shane Warne Villa: Thai Police | Cricket News

No foul play is suspected within the demise of Australian cricket nice Shane Warne at a Thai vacation island villa, native police stated Saturday. “No foul play was suspected at the scene based on our investigation,” a Thai police officer advised AFP. The 52-year-old was discovered unresponsive at Samujana Villas on Koh Samui island on Friday.

