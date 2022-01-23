No FTA broadcaster for women’s ODI WC

Australia’s defence of the lads’s Twenty20 World Cup shall be broadcast on the Nine Network however the ladies’s ODI World Cup is about to be and not using a free-to-air broadcaster.

Nine has confirmed it should display each recreation involving Aaron Finch’s facet at this yr’s males’s T20 World Cup, which is being staged in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

The community has flagged it should broadcast “other big match-ups”, prone to embody a blockbuster between India and Pakistan on the MCG on October 23.

Nine may even present the 2023 males’s one-day World Cup as a part of its broadcast take care of the International Cricket Council (ICC) that covers main tournaments.

Every match on the two World Cups shall be screened on Foxtel and Kayo.

But it seems the ladies’s ODI World Cup, which begins in March and is being hosted by New Zealand, will solely be accessible to Australian followers through Foxtel and its streaming service.

Star wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy was fast to reply to the information on Twitter.

“In light of this mornings “attention-grabbing” news – I’m going to offer up 20x @kayosports Gift Cards for people to be able to watch our World Cup next month… Only available to Aussie based watchers (sorry). Hit me up if you want one. #BreakTheBias,” she tweeted.

Nine had native broadcast rights for the 2020 ladies’s T20 World Cup in Australia, which culminated within the hosts defeating India in entrance of a crowd of 86,174 on the MCG on International Women’s Day.

That T20 World Cup closing was relegated to 9Gem, whereas Married At First Sight was screened on Nine’s major channel.

The match attracted a nationwide TV viewers of 825,000 on 9Gem, whereas 406,000 tuned in through Foxtel.

Nine’s long-term association with Cricket Australia led to 2018, when Foxtel and the Seven Network shelled out a mixed $1.182 billion as a part of a six-year broadcast deal.

However, broadcast rights for ICC occasions fall beneath a special umbrella.