No grandstanding: ‘Ring of Champions’ to honour sporting greats at new Allianz Stadium

The NSW Government has discovered a sublime answer to finish the wrangling over whom the grandstands on the new Allianz Stadium might be named after: no one.

Instead, 5 Sydney sporting greats – Nicholas Shehadie, Betty Cuthbert, Johnny Warren, Arthur Beetson and Ron Coote – might be honoured contained in the stadium on a “Ring of Champions” that traces the concourse of the $828 million venue, which is able to open to the general public for the primary time this weekend.

Betty Cuthbert’s twin sister, Marie Johnston, was on the new Allianz Stadium on Thursday because the venue’s ‘Ring of Champions’ was unveiled. Credit:Dean Sewell

In the approaching years, as much as 5 extra names and presumably extra might be added to the ring, which represents a shift away from the age-old custom of naming particular person stands after legendary figures, like on the adjoining SCG – and recognition of the truth that the brand new Allianz doesn’t even have separate stands however an all-encompassing bowl of seating designed for spectator consolation, which is able to thus go anonymous.

As an instance, Shehadie – the previous Wallaby, Australian Rugby Union president and Sydney lord mayor – has his identify in gold lettering above one of many bars on the japanese aspect of the 45,000-seat stadium, with profession statistics, details and figures to be put up alongside it.