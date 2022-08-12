No GST On Residential Premises If Rented For Personal Use: Government

No GST on residential premises if rented out for private use: Government

New Delhi:

The authorities on Friday mentioned GST is not going to be relevant on residential models if they’re rented out to personal individuals for private use.

The authorities dismissed media stories which claimed that there’s an 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on home hire paid by tenants.

In a tweet, the federal government mentioned GST can be levied solely when the residential unit is rented out to a enterprise entity.

“No GST when it is rented to private person for personal use. No GST even if proprietor or partner of firm rents residence for personal use,” it mentioned.

KPMG in India Partner Indirect Tax Abhishek Jain mentioned the clarification supplies reduction to GST-registered proprietors or companions in GST-registered corporations who tackle hire immovable property for his or her private use resembling renting of a home for household lodging.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)