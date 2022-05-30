No guarantee of reforms for Sydney’s toll system before election, says Perrottet

While toll roads have been applied throughout Sydney for many years by each side of politics, the Coalition has been below strain to handle the rising costs on new motorways it privatised.

The authorities argues the sale of decade-long tolling concessions to personal firms in change for the development of recent motorways resulted in additional initiatives being delivered. However, that technique has left the federal government with restricted choices to reform the best way these firms cost motorists.

Opposition Leader Chris Minns seized on Perrottet’s remarks, questioning why the federal government offered the WestConnex challenge.

“It is entirely predictable that we have gotten to a major admission by Dominic Perrottet that Sydney is in such a tollmania mess that will take years to fix,” Minns mentioned.

“What is missing today from Dominic Perrottet was the admission that he made a mistake in selling off WestConnex, losing that government leverage, in the most tolled city on earth.”