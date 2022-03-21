“No Hard Feelings”: Israel Ambassador’s Tweet Exchange A Hit On Internet

A tweet alternate between Israel ambassador Naor Gilon and embassy spokesman has gone viral.

A tweet alternate between Israel Ambassador Naor Gilon and spokesperson of Israeli embassy in India Muhamed Heib is delighting customers on the micro-blogging platform. The tweets are centred round opening of places of work on Monday, after a protracted Holi break.

The tweet alternate begins with a publish from Mr Heib on March 18, the place he’s seen posing with the ambassador drenched in colors on the event of Holi. “The best part of #Holi is that you can throw and splash on your boss, in this case, Amb. @NaorGilon all the possible colors without getting in trouble. I hope he relished it,” he mentioned within the tweet.

Mr Gilon,Israel’s ambassador to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, replies saying, “Sure. No hard feelings @MuhamedHeib. after all it’s #Holi . Waiting for you Monday morning in the office.”

Sure. No onerous emotions @MuhamedHeib in spite of everything it is #Holi . Waiting for you Monday morning within the workplace…🤔 https://t.co/smuob1ubTI — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) March 18, 2022

Today, the spokesperson quote-tweeted the ambassador’s tweet on Holi to say, “Well, Monday has arrived and with it the lot of work. Ambassador @NaorGilon asked to summarize a few things and said to start with this pile because a few more things are waiting for us that need to be done #ASAP. Do you think it has anything to do with #Holi?”

The picture reveals Mr Heib scanning by means of newspapers at his desk and the ambassador standing subsequent to him along with his arms folded and a frown on his face.

Mr Heib too seems to be in a severe temper.

The ambassador then quote-tweeted Mr Heib’s tweet and mentioned, “As I said @MuhamedHeib no hard feelings. After all it was #holi.”

As I mentioned @MuhamedHeib no onerous emotions. After all it was #holi 😀 https://t.co/KPT2CFYgse — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) March 21, 2022

The alternate attracted numerous feedback from Twitter customers. “Don’t think Muhamad put enough colour and water this time..maybe the next year,” tweeted a consumer.

““Bura Na Maano, Holi Hai” in motion,” mentioned one other. A 3rd consumer posted: “You are such a sport, Ambassador.”

Last week, Ambassador Gilon prolonged his needs to the individuals of India on Holi 2022. He additionally mentioned about Purim, the Jewish competition of color.

Mr Gilon mentioned it’s nice to see “how similar the cultures of both our nations are”.