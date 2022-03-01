No Headway In 1st Round Of Russia-Ukraine Talks, But Road Open For More

Over 350 civilians have been killed through the invasion, Ukraine says

Kharkiv, Ukraine:

Russia shelled the Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv because it pressed on with its invasion Tuesday, defying mounting world strain that noticed a conflict crimes probe opened in opposition to Moscow, sanctions smash its financial system and FIFA ban it from the World Cup.

After their first talks because the conflict began didn’t safe a breakthrough Monday, Russia continued to focus on residential areas and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky known as for a world ban on Russian planes and ships.

“We must close entry for this state in all ports, all canals and all the world’s airports,” he mentioned on Facebook.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier outlined Moscow’s calls for for ending the invasion, together with recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and Ukraine’s demilitarisation.

He issued his calls for in a cellphone name with French chief Emmanuel Macron shortly earlier than the Russian-Ukranian talks.

Instead, the world has responded with an intensifying diplomatic, financial, cultural and sporting backlash, with Moscow coming beneath hearth on the UN General Assembly and the International Criminal Court (ICC) opening a conflict crimes investigation.

“I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine” since 2014, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan mentioned in a press release.

Russia additionally confronted pressing calls at a rare UN General Assembly debate to finish its “unprovoked” and “unjustified” assault, which has provoked a large diplomatic, financial, cultural and sporting backlash.

Inside the General Assembly corridor Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded: “The fighting in Ukraine must stop. Enough is enough.”

It adopted Putin’s cellphone name with Macron the place the Russian chief “stressed that a settlement is possible only if Russia’s legitimate security interests are unconditionally taken into account”, mentioned the Kremlin.

Fighting continued through the dialogue, with a minimum of 11 individuals killed by Russian assaults in Kharkiv and Russian missile hearth on a number of residential buildings.

Explosions have been additionally reported in and round Brovary, a metropolis on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

Russian hearth killed a number of civilians, together with youngsters, in Kharkiv and Russian armoured automobiles and tanks are “everywhere” across the metropolis, mentioned mayor Igor Terekhov, quoted by Ukrainian media.

More than 350 civilians, together with 14 youngsters, have been killed through the invasion, Ukraine says, whereas greater than half one million individuals have fled the nation.

In Kyiv, many have been making ready for a contemporary assault with makeshift barricades dotting the streets.

The Russian military urged Ukrainians to go away Kyiv “freely” on one freeway out forward of what’s an anticipated Russian offensive to seize the capital.

The International Atomic Energy Agency mentioned it was “gravely concerned” as Russian forces superior in the direction of Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant, strongly warning in opposition to any army motion that might threaten the Zaporizhzhia facility.

Ruble plummets

Western nations have moved to more and more isolate Russia, with the United States expelling 12 members of Moscow’s UN mission from America for being “intelligence operatives”.

Canada introduced a ban on Russian oil imports Monday.

The European Union and its allies have been additionally making ready extra sanctions in opposition to Russia within the coming days to “raise the cost” of conflict in Ukraine, an aide to Macron instructed reporters.

And Turkey mentioned it might implement a global treaty to restrict ships passing via the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits, a transfer requested by Ukraine to dam the transit of Russian warships.

The Russian ruble crashed to a report low as sanctions imposed by the West over the weekend had an instantaneous impression in Moscow, forcing the central financial institution to greater than double its key rate of interest to twenty per cent.

Putin additionally introduced emergency measures supposed to prop up the ruble, together with banning residents from transferring cash overseas.

Long queues

Long queues for groceries snaked via the streets of Kyiv on Monday after a strict 36-hour army curfew was lifted and volunteer militias discovered the right way to make home-made explosives.

“We will greet them with Molotov cocktails and bullets to the head,” financial institution worker Viktor Rudnichenko instructed AFP. “The only flowers they might get from us will be for their grave.”

Many Russians raced to withdraw money.

Retired soldier Edward Sysoyev, 51, fidgeted impatiently whereas in line at a financial institution in Moscow.

“Ninety per cent of Russians are going to rush to withdraw their rubles and change them into dollars, property or even gold… it’ll be ordinary people who pay for this military bun-fight,” he mentioned.

‘Unprovoked armed aggression’

In Russia, there have been extra indicators of uncommon dissent among the many often ultra-loyal oligarchs who encompass the Russian chief — along with anti-war demonstrations that noticed an estimated 2,100 individuals arrested on Sunday.

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska mentioned “we need real crisis managers and not fantasists”, whereas billionaire banker Oleg Tinkov mentioned “innocent people are dying every day, this is unthinkable and unacceptable!”

Western defence officers and the Kyiv authorities say Ukrainian troops have to this point stored the nation’s main cities out of Russian fingers regardless of incursions within the capital and Kharkiv over the weekend.

However the small southern metropolis of Berdyansk has been occupied, Ukraine mentioned.

Moscow claimed it had “gained air superiority over the entire territory of Ukraine”, whereas accusing Ukrainian troops of utilizing civilians as human shields.

However Olivier Kempf, a safety analyst on the Foundation for Strategic Research suppose tank, mentioned that Russian forces have been “not bogged down”.

“This is war, so there are difficulties. They may have logistics issues. But regardless of what we’re told, they are making progress,” he instructed AFP. “Only in video games do you conquer a country in two days.”

Kicked Out Of World Cup

The weekend featured a momentous sequence of bulletins from Europe, with Germany unveiling a historic change to its defence insurance policies, and the EU saying it might purchase and provide arms to Ukraine, the primary such transfer in its historical past.

On Monday the European Union mentioned it might add Russian oligarchs and the Kremlin’s spokesman to its sanctions blacklist whereas historically impartial Switzerland mentioned it might undertake the bloc’s sanctions.

However the EU poured chilly water on Zelensky’s request for “immediate” membership to the bloc, saying the method to affix takes years.

The response from the world of sports activities additionally gathered steam, as Russia was expelled from the World Cup and the nation’s golf equipment and nationwide groups have been suspended from all worldwide soccer competitions “until further notice”, FIFA and UEFA mentioned.

Poland has taken in additional than half of the five hundred,000 individuals who have fled Ukraine, in response to the UN.

Katerina Zaporojets, a laboratory employee from the central metropolis of Cherkassy, mentioned it took her 24 hours to reach on the western Shegyni border submit — and she’s going to seemingly wait one other 48 hours earlier than crossing.

“The trip was really hard,” the 31-year-old instructed AFP. “It’s calmer here, but the drive was really scary.”

