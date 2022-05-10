No Holder, Evin Lewis or Hetmyer for West Indies’ ODI tours of Netherlands and Pakistan





While Hetmyer has been given a break so he will be house for the delivery of his first youngster, a press release from Cricket West Indies mentioned Evin Lewis was not thought-about since he failed to satisfy CWI’s health standards. Holder has been rested, with workload administration cited as the important thing motive. All three are a part of the continuing IPL season though Hetmyer just lately left the match bubble to be together with his household.

Fast bowlers Seales and Shermon Lewis have been chosen for ODIs for the primary time. The different new face, Carty, is a 25-year-old batter who averages 25.05 in List A cricket after 23 video games. In March, he scored 57 and 49 towards the England Test squad in a warm-up recreation representing a CWI President’s XI. His choice additionally makes historical past as he’s the primary participant from St. Maarten to have acquired a West Indies name up.

“We were impressed with Carty and the way he goes about his innings, we saw several glimpses of his ability the way he played against England earlier this year for the CWI President’s XI,” lead selector Desmond Haynes mentioned within the launch. “We hope that giving him this opportunity he will recognize the importance of representing West Indies. We think he is a young batsman with great promise, and this is the kind of tour he can show he fits in.

“We even have an excellent group of younger quick bowlers who’ve demonstrated their potential and we need to use these two excursions to offer them alternatives within the 50-over format. We have per week in The Netherlands and one other week in Pakistan and this could present them with high quality opposition to bowl towards as we construct in the direction of the Cricket World Cup in 2023. Phillip has been round for a while, and we all know what he can provide, Seales has been excellent in Test cricket and Lewis is making a return to the West Indies set-up following some good performances.”

West Indies are currently not among the spots for direct qualification into the ODI World Cup in India next year. They are tenth on the Super League points table , having lost each of their three most recent ODI series, including an unexpected 2-1 defeat to Ireland at home.

After this tour, West Indies will have only three remaining games in the Super League – a postponed home series against New Zealand. If they fail to achieve direct qualification, they will have to enter the competition via a qualifier tournament, a route the side used to reach the 2019 World Cup in England.

Full squad: Nicholas Pooran (capt), Shai Hope (vice-capt), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.





Source link