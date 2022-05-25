‘No idea how rich’: Why Sydney University thrived despite the pandemic

University annual studies tabled in NSW parliament on Monday confirmed that vice chancellors who took over prior to now 12 months suffered a pay reduce as chancellors and senates responded to widespread public and staff anger at climbing salaries. UNSW boss Attila Brungs earns barely lower than the $1.09 million he received on the helm of the University of Technology Sydney, and nearly half 1,000,000 a 12 months lower than his predecessor. Vice chancellor pay packets University of NSW Previous vice chancellor: Up to $1.5 million

New vice chancellor: $1.05 million University of Technology, Sydney Previous vice chancellor: $1.09 million

New vice chancellor: Up to $850,000 Sydney University Previous vice chancellor: Up to $1.62 million

New vice chancellor: Up to $1.15 million University of Wollongong Previous vice chancellor: $980,000

New vice chancellor: Up to $619,999 The new vice chancellor of UTS, Andrew Parfitt, earns nearly $250,000 lower than Brungs, and Professor Patricia Davidson on the University of Wollongong earns greater than $300,000 lower than the earlier boss. For Sydney’s vice chancellor Mark Scott – who earns half 1,000,000 {dollars} lower than his predecessor – the monetary outcomes got here at a tough time. Academics need the college to spend its windfall on a pay rise of 5 per cent a 12 months for 3 years, extra everlasting jobs and the preservation of the standard workload break up, which entitles them to order 40 per cent of their time for analysis.

“We suspected that the university didn’t have a money problem,” mentioned the National Tertiary Education Union department president Nick Riemer, who participated in the university’s third day of industrial action on Tuesday. “But we had no inkling of just how rich it is. Loading “Some of it is clearly one off. But I would be surprised if it was the case that as much of it was as one-off as they say.” But Scott mentioned the college’s monetary place was nonetheless unsure. Half the operational surplus got here from returns on invested cash – which was earmarked for capital works, or curiosity funds – in addition to tied donations and property gross sales. The different half was partly pushed by the sudden willingness of worldwide college students to continue to learn on-line, which could not final, in addition to tight controls on spending that have been launched early within the pandemic. “We are concerned that the longer students stay offshore, the harder it will be to hold them,” mentioned Scott. “That’s why we feel that the circumstances of this result, even in an operational sense, are one off.