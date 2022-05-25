‘No idea how rich’: Why Sydney University thrived despite the pandemic
University annual studies tabled in NSW parliament on Monday confirmed that vice chancellors who took over prior to now 12 months suffered a pay reduce as chancellors and senates responded to widespread public and staff anger at climbing salaries.
UNSW boss Attila Brungs earns barely lower than the $1.09 million he received on the helm of the University of Technology Sydney, and nearly half 1,000,000 a 12 months lower than his predecessor.
Vice chancellor pay packets
University of NSW
- Previous vice chancellor: Up to $1.5 million
- New vice chancellor: $1.05 million
University of Technology, Sydney
- Previous vice chancellor: $1.09 million
- New vice chancellor: Up to $850,000
Sydney University
- Previous vice chancellor: Up to $1.62 million
- New vice chancellor: Up to $1.15 million
University of Wollongong
- Previous vice chancellor: $980,000
- New vice chancellor: Up to $619,999
The new vice chancellor of UTS, Andrew Parfitt, earns nearly $250,000 lower than Brungs, and Professor Patricia Davidson on the University of Wollongong earns greater than $300,000 lower than the earlier boss.
For Sydney’s vice chancellor Mark Scott – who earns half 1,000,000 {dollars} lower than his predecessor – the monetary outcomes got here at a tough time. Academics need the college to spend its windfall on a pay rise of 5 per cent a 12 months for 3 years, extra everlasting jobs and the preservation of the standard workload break up, which entitles them to order 40 per cent of their time for analysis.
“We suspected that the university didn’t have a money problem,” mentioned the National Tertiary Education Union department president Nick Riemer, who participated in the university’s third day of industrial action on Tuesday. “But we had no inkling of just how rich it is.
“Some of it is clearly one off. But I would be surprised if it was the case that as much of it was as one-off as they say.”
But Scott mentioned the college’s monetary place was nonetheless unsure. Half the operational surplus got here from returns on invested cash – which was earmarked for capital works, or curiosity funds – in addition to tied donations and property gross sales.
The different half was partly pushed by the sudden willingness of worldwide college students to continue to learn on-line, which could not final, in addition to tight controls on spending that have been launched early within the pandemic. “We are concerned that the longer students stay offshore, the harder it will be to hold them,” mentioned Scott. “That’s why we feel that the circumstances of this result, even in an operational sense, are one off.
“I can assure staff that we are looking to sensibly invest this good result where we can in the quality of teaching and learning and the quality of research and to create as supportive an environment as possible for staff to do great work at the university. We are already the highest-paying university in the sector.”
With the change of federal authorities, Scott urged the sector to keep away from sending off logs of demand, however “to sit down and listen carefully to the government’s understanding of the major challenges it faces and we face as a society, and for the university sector to provide constructive solutions to some of those challenges.”
