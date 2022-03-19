No info on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit – Indian ministry

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday mentioned it had

no details about a proposal from China for a go to by its

Foreign Minister Wang Yi subsequent week. Asked if there was a

risk of Wang visiting India after his Nepal go to in the direction of

the top the month, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi mentioned, Trend reviews citing The

Tribune.

“The very brief reply is I don’t have any info to share

on this at this second.” Wang might go to India subsequent week to

defreeze bilateral ties in addition to reactivate regional mechanisms

comparable to BRICS and SCO.

Wang’s go to, if it takes place, will happen towards the backdrop

of US efforts to isolate Russia amid a pushback by India, China and

a number of different growing nations.

Bagchi, nonetheless, complained that there was no categorical

response on the return of Indian college students to China after they’d

left two years again. “The Embassy, consulates and MEA have taken up

the matter on quite a few events. We have highlighted the plight of

college students and that stringent restrictions have been placing schooling

profession of hundreds in jeopardy,” he mentioned.