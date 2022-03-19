No info on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit – Indian ministry
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday mentioned it had
no details about a proposal from China for a go to by its
Foreign Minister Wang Yi subsequent week. Asked if there was a
risk of Wang visiting India after his Nepal go to in the direction of
the top the month, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi mentioned, Trend reviews citing The
Tribune.
“The very brief reply is I don’t have any info to share
on this at this second.” Wang might go to India subsequent week to
defreeze bilateral ties in addition to reactivate regional mechanisms
comparable to BRICS and SCO.
Wang’s go to, if it takes place, will happen towards the backdrop
of US efforts to isolate Russia amid a pushback by India, China and
a number of different growing nations.
Bagchi, nonetheless, complained that there was no categorical
response on the return of Indian college students to China after they’d
left two years again. “The Embassy, consulates and MEA have taken up
the matter on quite a few events. We have highlighted the plight of
college students and that stringent restrictions have been placing schooling
profession of hundreds in jeopardy,” he mentioned.